MS Dhoni Remarkably Smashes Record 224 On February 24, 2013, In Chennai Test: WATCH

On this day, February 24, 2013, MS Dhoni made history by becoming the first Indian wicket-keeper to score a double century in Tests. His magnificent innings of 224 helped India defeat Australia by eight wickets in Chennai. This still remains one of the best innings in the history of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

MS Dhoni's 224-run masterclass

Ms Dhoni's magnificent knock of 224 is one that Chennai fans will remember for a long time. Australia had chosen to bat first and they posted a reasonable total of 380 in the first innings with a fine knock of 130 from skipper Michael Clarke. In response, India lost two early wickets before Pujara and Tendulkar got the innings back on track. India were 196/4 when 'Captain Cool' walked out to bat alongside Virat Kohli.

#OnThisDay in 2013, MS Dhoni became the first Indian wicket-keeper to score a double hundred in Tests 🙌



His brilliant knock of 224 eventually helped India defeat Australia by eight wickets in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/yYEH04qd1K — ICC (@ICC) February 24, 2021

Once the captain was at the crease, the match only seemed to be going India's way. Dhoni's 224 helped India put 572 runs on the scoreboard and take a lead of 192 runs. Eventually, India won the match by eight wickets and Dhoni unsurprisingly was adjudged the Man of the Match.

Dhoni career stats

MS Dhoni announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket on August 15, 2020. In this time, the wicket-keeper batsman has led India to a number of wins with the most important being the 2011 World Cup. Dhoni retired with 10,773 runs to his name in ODIs and became one of only 14 batsmen to have ever scored more than 10,000 runs in ODIs. Many experts believe that Dhoni is the best wicket-keeper captain in the world. Fans will be looking forward to IPL 2021 to see more of his historic knocks.

Sachin Tendulkar 200

An interesting fact about Dhoni's 224 is that it was made on the same day as Tendulkar's 200 three years back. The 'God of Cricket' created history in 2010 when he became the first man in ODIs to score a double hundred. What is more impressive about this feat is that it has only been repeated by 5 other batsmen — Rohit Sharma (3), Virender Sehwag, Chris Gayle, Martin Guptill and Fakhar Zaman.

India vs England pink-ball Test

With two historical records set on this date (February 24), Twitter was seen exploding ahead of India's pink-ball Test against England. The third Test is underway and England are 100/8 at this point. The series is currently tied at 1-1.

