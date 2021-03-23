MS Dhoni Remembered By Fans For THIS March 23 Special Despite India Vs England ODI

Former India captain MS Dhoni is often considered as one of the best captains in international cricket by many fans as well as experts. The wicketkeeper-batsman has time and time again proved his mettle as a leader, and he has received immense appreciation from all corners for his tactical prowess. It was on March 23, 2016, that the star player helped India snatch victory from the jaws of defeat against an upbeat Bangladesh team in an ICC T20 World Cup fixture.

Fans remember MS Dhoni for India vs Bangladesh 2016 World T20 fixture

The contest proved to be an enthralling one for the fans as the two teams went all guns blazing in order to score a victory in the crucial game. It was a must-win game for team India as they looked to keep their T20 World Cup campaign alive. Bangladesh won the toss at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and elected to ball first on the surface.

Team India batters struggled to score runs at a frantic pace against the disciplined bowling attack, and could only manage to post a total of 146. It was imperative for the Indian bowlers to help their side stage a miraculous turnaround in the all-important campaign. Bangladesh seemed to be at the top after useful contributions from their top-order batsmen.

The match went down the wire as Bangladesh required 11 from the ultimate over of the game. MS Dhoni tossed the ball to Hardik Pandya. The all-rounder despite his inexperience, held his nerves and bowled a good delivery to start the over. However, Mushfiqur Rahim slammed two successive boundaries to shift the momentum of the contest completely in Bangladesh's favour as they needed just two runs from three balls. Mushfiqur Rahim was ecstatic and also started celebrating after hitting the second boundary.

Bangladesh lost two wickets in the next two deliveries as the occasion got the better of the batsmen and they perished while trying to finish the game with a big shot. With two runs required from the last ball, all three results were possible. Hardik Pandya bowled a length delivery wide outside the off to Shuvagata Hom, who completely missed the ball. MS Dhoni collected the ball cleanly, and rather than throwing the ball towards the stumps, the India captain sprinted towards the stumps and staged a fantastic run-out to help India win the nail-biting contest by 1 run.

On This Day In 2016 Epic Run Out From MS Dhoni ðŸ”¥ðŸ’«@msdhoni Made India Won The Match Against Bangladesh #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/9K8dtB8s0k — KJ (@MSDFangirl__) March 23, 2021

Ms Dhoni snatched win from Bangladesh jaws ðŸðŸðŸðŸ — Niraj Kumar (@NirajKu64037436) March 23, 2021

Nostalgia kicks it yet it feels this was just yesterday — Dr. Palak Singh (@thatsmePalak) March 23, 2021

My standout moment here was Dhoni casually jogging up to Nehra n saying 'Out'.Totally chilled out. No hoo-haa.Others (including me, madhu n mushy in the stadium, LIVE)were going mental in anticipation,but Dhoni,the only one who could pull off this stunning act was like meh ! — Saleem (@saleem_ahmed) March 23, 2021

Image source: AP