MS Dhoni Responds To Shahid Afridi's Abuse In Style During First ODI Hundred; Watch Video

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni made his international debut in December 2004 against Bangladesh. However, the cricketer rose to fame and popularity when he smacked his first ODI ton just a few months later against Pakistan. A mere 4 ODIs old at the time, the wicketkeeper-batsman clobbered his way to a then career-best 148 against the likes of Abdul Razzaq, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Sami and Naved-ul-Hasan. To commemorate the MS Dhoni birthday occasion, here is a look at a knock that introduced a new gem in Indian cricket way back in April 2005.

#OnThisDay in 2005, MS Dhoni scored his maiden international 💯 in an ODI against Pakistan.



Coming in at No.3, he slammed 148 runs in 123 balls, taking India to a commanding 356/9 in Visakhapatnam.



He smashed 15 fours and four sixes in that knock 💥 pic.twitter.com/SZX0RE9oUq — ICC (@ICC) April 5, 2020

MS Dhoni birthday: Newcomer MS Dhoni flays Pakistani attack

On April 5, 2005, a Sourav Ganguly-led Indian unit hosted Pakistan in the second of the six-match ODI series. Winning the toss and batting first, the ‘Men in Blue’ lost veteran opener, Sachin Tendulkar, in the fourth over of the innings. MS Dhoni then joined an all-guns-blazing Virender Sehwag at the other end and the duo staged a dominant second-wicket alliance to catapult India’s scoring rate.

A then 23-year old MS Dhoni scored runs at a brisk pace and was found to be vicious in his batting approach against spinners and fast bowlers alike. During the 9th over of the Indian innings, MS Dhoni was challenged by a loud Shahid Afridi appeal for LBW only to be turned down by the umpire. While the batsman struck a rampant boundary towards extra cover the very next ball, he was subjected to some verbal abuse by the leg-spinner. MS Dhoni immediately replied with his bat by lofting Shahid Afridi between extra cover and mid-off for a six off his next delivery.

His rampage continued for the next 33 overs until MS Dhoni was finally dismissed for 148. His 123-ball statement of indomitability was fuelled by 15 violent boundaries and four soaring sixes at the VDCA Stadium in Vishakhapatnam. India won the contest by 58 runs and MS Dhoni was eventually awarded as the ‘Player of the Match’.

MS Dhoni birthday: Cricketer’s vitriolic standoff with Shahid Afridi, watch video

(VIDEO CREDIT: RoAustin/YouTube)

MS Dhoni birthday: MS Dhoni stats

The MS Dhoni stats place the cricketer among the all-time best wicketkeeper-batsmen in the world. The 39-year old has played 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is. The right-hander has scored over 17,000 international runs across formats with 16 centuries and 108 half-centuries. MS Dhoni was equally effective behind the stumps and is currently third on the list (behind Mark Boucher and Adam Gilchrist) of wicketkeepers with most dismissals (829) in international cricket.

Image credit: ICC Twitter