MS Dhoni Reveals Applying 'psychology' On Ruturaj Gaikwad; Been Doing It 'all His Life'

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Wednesday revealed how he applies psychology to players before selecting them for the game. After winning the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Dhoni said that he asked Ruturaj Gaikwad a question to assess his reaction and to see whether he was rattled from inside, adding "there was enough to suggest he wasn't". When asked if he was playing psychology with players, Dhoni jokingly added "that's what I have been doing throughout my life".

"Well, the batting has been really good and Rutu is somebody who has shown his class in the last IPL even this season he was batting really well. Today, of course, he got runs on the board, which is always crucial. But you always need to assess where he is mentally. So, once when he was off guard I just asked him, 'How are you feeling today?'. When you put up a question like this you wait for the reaction to see what's in the eyes. There was enough for me to assess he doesn't really seem rattled. He has the basics to make it big and I think he backs himself," MS Dhoni said in the post-match presentation.

"That's what I have been doing throughout my life, but in a good way where people don't really get to know what really is happening. And I feel you really need to understand your teammates very well, who perform under pressure, who are the ones who perform in slightly less pressure and accordingly you try to maneuver them so that they become better cricketers," Dhoni added when asked if he was applying psychology on Gaikwad.

CSK vs KKR

Chennai Super Kings won their third game on the trot of IPL 2021 after they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai on Wednesday to take the top spot on the points table. Chennai Super Kings won the game by 18 runs as Kolkata failed to chase down a mammoth target of 221 runs. Batting first, Dhoni and his team had scored 220 runs in 20 overs, courtesy of Ruturaj Gaikwad's 64 off 42 balls and Faf du Plessis's 95 off just 60 balls. Moeen Ali and MS Dhoni scored 25 and 17 runs respectively. However, it was Faf du Plessis who finished it for CSK at the end as he remained not out after the completion of the first inning.

When Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata came in to bat in the second inning, the team lost their top order batsmen early on in the powerplay as CSK bowler Deepak Chahar came down hard on them with his swing bowling. Chahar picked up 4 wickets at the end of his bowling spell with KKR finishing at 31/5 in 6 overs. Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik brought KKR back into the game with their important partnership. Russell scored 54 off just 22 balls and Karthik was sent back to the pavilion for 40 off 24 balls. Australian pacer Pat Cummins came in and smashed the ball all around the park as he made 66 not-out to take KKR close to the target. But KKR failed to make the chase as others kept losing their wickets while Cummins was playing his magic. Faf du Plessis was given the player of the match award for his unbeaten knock of 95.

(Image Credit: PTI)