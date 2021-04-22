MS Dhoni Reveals Heartfelt Message To CSK Teammates After Scoring 220 Against KKR

MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs in Match 15 of the IPL 2021 on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The win over KKR was CSK's third consecutive win of the competition. The Men in Yellow are now placed at the top of the IPL 2021 points table with three wins in four games and six points to their name.

MS Dhoni asked his players to stay humble after CSK posted total of 220

The KKR vs CSK game seemed like a one-sided affair after they were reduced to 31/5 inside 5.2 overs while chasing a gigantic total of 220. However, Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik's explosive batting kept KKR in the hunt. Once Russell was dismissed, a win looked likely for MS Dhoni's men but an unlikely hero in the form of Pat Cummins emerged for KKR, who almost single-handedly took his side some.

During the post-match presentation, CSK skipper MS Dhoni spoke in length about the game and revealed a plethora of things. The Indian veteran was asked if he thought that the total of 220 was enough to beat KKR. Dhoni responded that he has seen enough in cricket and as a result, he always likes to be humble. He added that there’s no good reason since CSK scored such a big total, the opposition can’t score the same number of runs.

Dhoni further said that he told his teammates that that each and every IPL side has big hitters in their batting line-up, which is why it's very important to be humble and give due respect to the opposition. The CSK captain reiterated that there have been games when the oppositions have scored runs which they thought were not possible and that's what his message was to the players. Dhoni asked his players to do what they are supposed to do and focus on it.

KKR vs CSK scorecard

Dhoni's message reflected in the game's outcome. Having won the toss, CSK were invited to bat first by KKR. The Yellow Army accepted the invitation gleefully as they posted a massive total of 220/3 in their 20 overs. Out-of-form opener, Ruturaj Gaikwad was back amongst the runs as he scored a brilliant 64 off 42 balls.

However, it was CSK veteran Faf du Plessis who had a major impact on the KKR vs CSK scorecard. The South African scored a blistering 95 off just 60 balls to propel his side to an above-par total. In response, CSK pacer Deepak Chahar run through Kolkata's top-order and ensured that KKR got off to a nightmarish start in their quest to chase 220.

Chahar registered figures of 4/29 from his four overs. The Men in Purple and Gold were reduced to 31/5 inside the powerplay. Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik and Pat Cummins gave a tough fight to CSK by playing sensational knocks, however, the loss of wickets early on in the innings cost them big time as they were bowled out for 202, thus falling short by 18 runs. With three consecutive losses, KKR are placed at the sixth spot on the IPL 2021 points table with one win and three defeats from four games.

Faf du Plessis IPL 2021

The Faf du Plessis IPL 2021 stint has started on a high. After last night's stunning knock, the CSK opener has climbed to the fifth spot in the Orange Cap race. Du Plessis has now scored 164 runs in four games at an astounding average of 82.00. His form at the top will be extremely crucial for CSK success in the competition.

