MS Dhoni Reveals Why He Turned Down Deepak Chahar's DRS Request Against Shahrukh Khan

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has revealed why he turned down his frontline pacer Deepak Chahar's DRS request during their IPL 2021 game against Punjab Kings on Friday.

Giving further clarification on the same, MS Dhoni mentioned he reckoned that leg before appeal against Punjab's new recruit Shahrukh Khan was not on since the ball had pitched high above the stumps.

'No, we are not reviewing': MS Dhoni

"I thought the LBW shout was high. So told him no we are not reviewing. I have always felt DRS is there to take the howlers away and not just to take a chance. You only take a chance if it's the last over of the game or it's someone very important," said Dhoni at the post-match presentation.

Chahar registered a brilliant four-wicket haul and finished with figures of 4/13 from his four overs at an economy rate of 3.25 including a maiden. He accounted for the likes of Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, and, Nicholas Pooran respectively as he single-handedly ran through Punjab Kings' top and middle-order to restrict them to a paltry total of 106/8 from their 20 overs. Only Shahrukh Khan showed some resistance with a gritty knock of a 36-ball 47 at a strike rate of 130.56 including four boundaries and a couple of maximums.

Khan missed out on his maiden IPL half-century after he was caught by Ravindra Jadeja off Sam Curran in the final over of Punjab's innings. It was a sorry-looking scorecard for Punjab Kings as only three other batsmen apart from Shahrukh could succeed in breaching the double figures and they were Gayle (10), Hooda (10), and, lower-middle-order batsman Jhye Richardson (15).

In reply, the three-time champions made easy work of this run chase despite losing opener Ruturaj Gaikwad cheaply. Veteran batsmen Faf du Plessis (36*), and, Moeen Ali (46) successfully anchored Chennai's run chase as the former champions got past the finish line by six wickets and 26 balls to spare. By the virtue of this win, Chennai Super Kings registered their first win of this season. They had lost their season-opener to Delhi Capitals by seven wickets last week.

