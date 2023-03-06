MS Dhoni Rolls His Arms In CSK Practice And Enthralls Fans With Massive Six; WATCH

MS Dhoni recently joined the Chennai Super Kings training camp ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, as pictures of his grand welcome in Chennai became the talk of the town. In videos currently going viral on social media, the 41-year-old can be seen rolling his arms in the nets. In another video, he was seen hitting the bowler for a massive six.

Reacting to the videos, fans mentioned being desperate to see the legendary Indian captain back in action inside the cricketing field. Dhoni will lead CSK against the 2022 IPL champions Hardik Pandya in the opening game of IPL 2023 on March 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Here’s a look at the videos featuring the four-time IPL-winning captain MS Dhoni.

What can be expected from CSK in IPL 2023?

CSK had a forgetful campaign in IPL 2022, finishing ninth in the standings with only four wins and 10 losses in 14 games. The team also had to deal with management issues as Dhoni gave up captaincy ahead of the season, with CSK appointing Ravindra Jadeja as his successor. However, a dismal performance in the first half of the season led the team to reinstate Dhoni as the skipper.

Although it has been speculated for the last few IPL season, the 2023 edition can turn out to be Dhoni’s final year playing in the tournament. CSK made notable additions of players like Ben Stokes, Ajinkya Rahane, and others at the IPL 2023 Auction. The four-time champions already have star players like Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar, and Mitchell Santner, among others. Having said that, here’s a look at CSK’s full squad for the upcoming season.

CSK squad for IPL 2023: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma