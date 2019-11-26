MS Dhoni Leaves Fans Laughing With Hilarious Take On Men Before & After Marriage

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni seemed to be in a fun mood when he was addressing a gathering in Chennai on Monday, November 25, 2019. Dhoni, who is one of the most endearing Indian cricketers, spoke about relationships and playing the role of a husband.

Watch: MS Dhoni calls himself more than an Ideal husband

MS Dhoni said that he is better than the ideal husband as he lets his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni do everything she wants. He stated that husbands are happy when their wives are happy. He added that his wife is happy whenever he says yes to everything and anything she wants. In this video shared by one of his fan clubs, MS Dhoni compared men with lions. He said that men are like lions until they get married in their life.

Virat Kohli tweets picture with MS Dhoni

Partners in crime🤝.. Crime : stealing doubles from fielders at the boundary 😃. Guess who 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Gk1x6lBIvm — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 20, 2019

MS Dhoni back again?

Meanwhile, there are reports that MS Dhoni could be seen playing for Asia XI in March 2020 against World XI in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The former Indian captain has not played any international matches since the World Cup 2019. According to reports, the Bangladesh Cricket Board has proposed an idea about hosting a two-match T20 series which is scheduled to take place on March 18 and March 21 next year.

According to a leading publication, BCB has asked for permission to feature MS Dhoni from Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Apart from Dhoni, BCB has also asked for permission to feature Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravindra Jadeja.

