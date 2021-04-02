MS Dhoni Set To Interview 'Himself' On 10th Anniversary Of WC Win; More Details Revealed

April 2 is a date which holds a lot of significance in the history of Indian cricket. It is remembered famously as the 2011 World Cup final date. The Indian team etched history on this day in 2011 as they lifted the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy after 28 years at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The MS Dhoni six 2011 WC final moment that sealed the deal for the Men in Blue is still fresh in the minds of Indian cricket fans.

2011 World Cup final date: MS Dhoni to interview himself on 10th anniversary of 2011 World Cup triumph

The 2011 World Cup final Indian team, led by MS Dhoni, beat Sri Lanka by six wickets and that made the veteran stumper the second captain after Kapil Dev to win the World Cup for India. While MS Dhoni is a man of few words who only speaks during post-match presentations and press conferences, the Indian veteran surprised everyone when a video of him having a nice tete-a-tete with a man looking similar to him went viral.

However, it wasn't any random person, in fact, it was MS Dhoni of 2005 that was engaged in a conversation with his old and experienced self. Both the versions of Dhoni are extremely different in terms of looks, experience and behaviour. While one is a young, long-haired, nervous and star-struck Dhoni of 2005, the other is a calm and seasoned version of the cricketer.

American based oil company Gulf Oil came up with this interview to mark the 10th anniversary of the 2011 World Cup final Indian team's triumph. The campaign that goes by the name '#GulfDhoniXDhoni' shows the two versions of Dhoni talking about consistency, cricket and biking. The interview, which is set to be released at 3 PM on Friday, will give his fans insights into the legendary cricketer's mind.

@msdhoni from 2021 met his younger self from 2005 and they had quite a conversation about consistency. Here’s a sneak peek into what happened. Dhoni fans, cricket fans, bikers, click https://t.co/fp5XiWzmle to join us on April 2nd at 3 pm to know more! #GulfDhoniXDhoni pic.twitter.com/Yd35WajTwB — Gulf Oil India (@GulfOilIndia) March 31, 2021

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni is gearing up to lead the CSK squad in IPL 2021. According to the IPL 2021 schedule, the CSK will take on Delhi Capitals in their opening match of IPL 2021 on Saturday, April 10 in Mumbai. The CSK vs DC game will get underway at 7:30 PM (IST). The CSK team 2021 will play their first five matches in Mumbai, followed by four in Delhi, three in Bengaluru and the last two games in Kolkata.

CSK squad

CSK players retained

MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif.

CSK players bought at IPL 2021 auction

Moeen Ali (â‚¹7 crore), K Gowtham (â‚¹9.25 crore), Cheteshwar Pujara (â‚¹50 lakh), M Harisankar Reddy (â‚¹20 lakh), K. Bhagath Varma (â‚¹20 lakh), C Hari Nishanth (â‚¹20 lakh)

