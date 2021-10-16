MS Dhoni Shares Big Message For CSK Fans After 'Chepauk Vibes' In IPL Final

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 27 runs and won their fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) title in the history of the tournament. It was an all-round performance by the 'Men in Yellow', however, Faf du Plessis was named the Player of the Match for his brilliant knock of 86 (59) in the IPL 2021 final.

It is pertinent to mention that the IPL final witnessed huge support for the 'Men in Yellow'. In fact, Ian Bishop, in the commentary box, outlined that he could not listen to MS Dhoni's voice when the CSK skipper started speaking during the toss.

During the post-match presentation, MS Dhoni too acknowledged the fans and thanked them for giving CSK the vibes of Chepauk (Chennai's home ground in India).

"I would love to thank the fans. We are in Dubai now. Even when we played in South Africa, we always got a good amount of support. Thanks to all of them. It feels like Chepauk, Chennai. Hopefully, we will come back to play for the Chennai fans next year," said MS Dhoni.

MS Dhoni speaks on his future for CSK in IPL 2021

Furthermore, Harsha Bhogle asked Dhoni if he will play again for CSK and the Indian legend teased by saying that with two more franchises coming in, one never knows how things could unfold. However, when Bhogle asked him about the legacy he left behind, Dhoni once again teased the fans by cheekily responding, 'Well, I still haven't left behind.'

It's not entirely clear what Dhoni really meant but the glint in Dhoni's eyes indicated quite clearly that he may remain a fixture in the IPL next year.

CSK vs KKR

In the CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 final, Faf du Plessis set the stage for the 'Men in Yellow' as he scored 86 runs and missed the Orange cap by just 2 runs. Apart from him, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali and Robin Uthappa also made crucial contributions and pushed the team's total to 192 in 20 overs. In reply, KKR scored 165 runs in 20 overs.

