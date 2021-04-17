MS Dhoni Shows Brotherly Love To Suresh Raina, Feeds Cake Post 200th Appearance For CSK

Quick links:
(Image Courtesy: (Twitter@ChennaiIPL)
'Thala' Mahendra Singh Dhoni had all reasons to celebrate after Chennai Super Kings' six-wicket win over Punjab Kings in their IPL 2021 clash at Wankhede Stadium on Friday. After CSK got off to a winning start this season, the celebrations continued in the dressing room as Chennai's match against Punjab also marked MS Dhoni's 200th appearance for the franchise.
After the completion of the CSK-PBKS clash on Friday night, the former champions had posted a BTS (Behind The Scenes) celebration where the cake was cut to celebrate MSD's 200th match for CSK. In the video, Dhoni was seen cutting the cake after which he feeds it to everyone i.e. the support staff including head coach Stephen Fleming, and, the players as well. However, Dhoni showing brotherly love to former Indian team-mate as well old friend Suresh Raina is what stood out the most.
The video was posted by the Chennai Super Kings on their official Twitter handle. Even the fans came forward to celebrate as well. Here are some of the reactions.
Thala.. ðŸ˜ pic.twitter.com/UVXCdU41PI— Cricket FanaticðŸ (@cric8fanatic) April 17, 2021
Super winning treat on thala's 200th Captionship match #WhistlePodu #Yellove— Jaikumar S (@Jaiharshan) April 17, 2021
Thalaaaa ðŸ’›— san (@sandeepx_) April 17, 2021
Thala chinnathala— ð’†œðŸ–¤Ðºιâ„“â„“εÑ ÑαιηαðŸ–¤ð’†œ (@imsuri33) April 17, 2021
Mahi will be Captain forever in our HeartsðŸ˜ðŸ˜â¤â¤— Kola Uday (@UdayKir27555323) April 17, 2021
Raina and dhoni must loved friendship— AGUSTIN (@AgusAGUSTIN07) April 17, 2021
Congratulations @msdhoni sir for u r completion of 200th match— FAYZAN.777 (@mohammed_fayzan) April 17, 2021
Lovable momentðŸ˜— Forever (@ForeverVashi) April 17, 2021
One of the great memory ðŸ’›#MSDhoni #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/1JJScEBU7D
During the post-match presentation, Dhoni was asked how does he feel about playing the 200th match for the Chennai Super Kings. Then 'Captain Cool' smilingly said, "Makes me feel very old. Been a very long journey. Different conditions, countries, a very interesting journey. I think 2011 was the last time we were happy with the Chennai wicket. After that however hard the groundsmen tried, we were not happy with the wicket. Especially after relaying, the ball doesn't come on to the bat nicely. Difficult to play big shots. Here (in Wankhede) we have a very good pitch. Movement off the seam, bounce, and runs. Not swinging a lot, maybe something to do with the ball. So when there's no dew it seams for an extended period," the legendary stumper said.
At the same time, Dhoni also became the only player to achieve this milestone in IPL history.
MS Dhoni also praised Deepak Chahar, who achieved his career-best figure by giving away just 13 runs in 4 overs and taking 4 wickets. It was Chahar's spell that broke the backbone of the Punjab Kings' batting lineup. MS Dhoni said, "Chahar is somebody who has developed as a death overs bowler too. If I'm looking to attack and there is a movement, I try to bowl him out because he gets more out of the pitch. As a bowling unit, we have more resources. I was looking to attack, so bowled his four overs and it helps in becoming fit because to bowl 4 successive overs you need to be fit. "
A treat to Thala on his 200th and icing on the cake for all of us! #Thala200 #WhistlePodu #Yellove ðŸ¦ðŸ’› pic.twitter.com/ErkDrHewdZ— Chennai Super Kings - Mask PðŸ˜·du Whistle PðŸ¥³du! (@ChennaiIPL) April 17, 2021
(Image Courtesy: (Twitter@ChennaiIPL)
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.