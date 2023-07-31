MS Dhoni Shows His Love For Vintage Cars, Drives An Exquisite 1973 Pontiac Trans - WATCH

MS Dhoni is lately been making rounds of the Ranchi streets on his vintage vehicles. Following last week's drive in the 1980 Rolls Royce, this time the legendary captain has changed the commute and drove through the streets in his 1973 Pontiac Trans Am SD-455. Dhoni has a massive collection of cars and bikes and has an entire garage in his residence filled with elite and expensive moving assets.

3 things you need to know

MS Dhoni is India's most successful captain

He is the only captain in the world to have won 3 ICC trophies

Besides ICC trophies, Dhoni has won CSK 5 IPL titles

Also Read | MS Dhoni fans chant his name at LGM screening, Sakshi reacts | Watch

MS Dhoni was seen driving a vintage Pontiac Trans-Am 1973

Former India captain and current leader of the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, has a penchant for cars and bikes. His fans, who are gazillion in numbers, often get excited whenever the former captain showcases a side of his that differs from the Captain Cool personality that has become a uniformity over the years. Subsequently, fans are loving the sight of Dhoni behind the wheel controlling a classic.

Latest Video Of MS Dhoni Driving His Vintage Pontiac Trans-Am 1973.



His New Looks 🥶

|#MSDhoni| pic.twitter.com/Nax3smaTJx — Warra 🏆 For RCB, Warra Legal 🏆 for MI (@balltamperrerr) July 31, 2023

Also Read | MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi hints at cricketer's second innings in movies: If a character...

MS Dhoni's huge collection of automobiles

At his farmhouse in Ranchi, he has a dedicated building that houses his impressive collection, which reportedly includes around 15 high-end cars and an astonishing 70 bikes. Former cricketers Venkatesh Prasad and Sunil Joshi recently provided fans with a glimpse of the extensive showroom inside Dhoni's farmhouse, where all his bikes and cars are displayed. The video showcased the depth of Dhoni's passion for vehicles and left his followers amazed.

One of the craziest passion i have seen in a person. What a collection and what a man MSD is . A great achiever and a even more incredible person. This is a glimpse of his collection of bikes and cars in his Ranchi house.

Just blown away by the man and his passion @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/avtYwVNNOz — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) July 17, 2023

So, what do you think of this great collection of Dhoni? Do you think it will also include the countless number of bikes he received as the reward for winning the Man of the Match awards? Let us know in the comments.