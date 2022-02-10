MS Dhoni Shows Off Tennis And Pistol Shooting Skills Ahead Of IPL 2022 Mega Auction; Watch

The IPL 2022 mega auction is just two days away and MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings should be currently planning their targets ahead of the auction. With the majority of players from the title-winning team back in the auction pool, Chennai Super Kings would look to retain most of the players besides adding fresh faces to the team. While the franchise continue their planning for the auction, MS Dhoni sent social media buzzing with his tennis and shooting skills before the IPL 2022 Mega auction.

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: MS Dhoni enjoys tennis and shooting

Ahead of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction Instagram user, Sumeet Kumar Bajaj shared a video clip of MS Dhoni playing tennis and also turning into a marksman. In the video, MS Dhoni can be seen playing tennis while donning a black t-shirt with green pants and white sneakers.

In another video shared by the same user MS Dhoni can be seen at a shooting range, shooting few rounds. In the video, he can be seen sporting a light blue jersey that looks like the old Indian cricket team’s gear.

MS Dhoni IPL Career

MS Dhoni had confirmed last year that his last match will be in front of a Chepauk crowd. While the tournament is still a couple of months away, the 40-year-old was spotted enjoying a net session as he prepares for the 2022 IPL season. The 40-year-old has played 220 matches in his IPL career, scoring 4,746 runs at an average of 39.5 and has scored 23 half-centuries.

CSK retention ahead of IPL 2022

The IPL 2022 mega auction is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. Chennai Super Kings are the defending champions and ahead of the IPL 2022 auctions, CSK decided to retain four players. While announcing the retained players name ahead of the IPL 2022 Mega auction CSK resigned Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (INR 16 crore), former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (INR 12 crore), England international all-rounder Moeen Ali (INR 8 crore) and young gun Ruturaj Gaikwad (INR 6 crore). With the majority of the players from last year's squad back into the auction pool CSK, will enter the IPL 2022 auction with a purse of INR 48 crore.