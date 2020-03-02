Crowd Goes Berserk As 'Thala Dhoni' Walks Out In CSK Colours; Watch Video

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen sweating it out in the nets during Chennai Super Kings' first practice session ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which gets underway on March 29. Dhoni who was on a sabbatical ever since that heart-breaking semi-final loss in World Cup 2019 last July has been entertaining his fans by making his presence felt on social media but now, he is finally back to business. However, what really stood out was the rousing reception that he had received at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

'Dhoni' Dhoni' chants at the MA Chidambaram Stadium

MS Dhoni has been a favourite star for cricket fans of Chennai as he has been leading the CSK team ever since the tournament's inception in 2008 and when the fans learned that their 'Thala' will be in action for the first training session, they thronged in huge numbers to watch the cricketing megastar in action. However, what stood out the most was that of the die-hard fans chanting 'Dhoni Dhoni' as the CSK skipper walked out to have a hit in the nets. Meanwhile, MSD obliged his followers with some massive hits throughout the net session.

CSK to face MI in the tournament opener

Chennai Super Kings will be facing the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener which will be played at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29. The two teams had faced off in that edge of the seat thriller grand finale in the last edition where Rohit Sharma & Co. had held their nerves to win their record fourth IPL title.

On a personal note, this season will be a crucial one for the former Indian captain as a good season here can get him back onto the national selectors' radar. With the T20 World Cup fast approaching, MSD will have to be at his best to get into the scheme of things.

Not only will Dhoni look to make his bat do the talking but he will also be eager to lead his team to a fourth IPL triumph.

