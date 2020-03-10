MS Dhoni Shuts Down Critics In Hilarious Commercial Before 'helicopter's Takeoff' In IPL

As the countdown to the biggest cricket festivals of the Indian summer begins, fans cannot wait to see their beloved Thala & Captain Cool MS Dhoni return to the field. MS Dhoni's nine-month-long sabbatical from the game will end as he returns to the helm of affairs for his IPL side Chennai Super Kings, starting from March 29th. The MS Dhoni-led CSK kick-off their IPL campaign by taking on their bitter rivals- the Mumbai Indians. For MS Dhoni, the IPL is just more than another T20 league, as the former skipper will look to impress the selectors with his performance in order to claim a spot in the T20 squad ahead of the world cup later this year.

MS Dhoni shuts down his critics

Ahead of the IPL, MS Dhoni provided a befitting reply to his critics through a commercial aired by the official broadcaster. MS Dhoni besides a couple in an airplane following which the husband tries to put down MS Dhoni, citing his poor form and his age. In what could be termed as a classic reply to his critics, MS Dhoni points to a headphone hanging off their seat of the couples and plugs it into his ears, saying that there was too much noise outside.

🚁🚁🚁 - yes, the helicopter's returning to the field and ab #KhelBolega!



On a scale of 😍 to 🤯 – how excited are you to watch @msdhoni take off in the #VIVOIPL?



🏏: #MIvCSK

⏳: March 29

📺: Star Sports & Hotstar

MS Dhoni hits five consecutive maximums

Dhoni meant business when he was all padded up and was seen striking the ball with great force while he was inside the nets. What stood out during his net session was that he hit five straight sixes as his Indian team-mates, who were also a part of Team India's 2011 World Cup triumph Suresh Raina and Piyush Chawla looked on. Even though a couple of shots did not come off from the middle of the bat but, there was enough power in them to clear the distance. The video was also posted on social media.

CSK to face MI in the tournament opener

Chennai Super Kings will face the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener which will be played at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29. The two teams had a face off in that edge of the seat thriller grand finale in the last edition where Rohit Sharma & Co. had held their nerves to win their record fourth IPL title.

On a personal note, this season will be a crucial one for the former Indian captain as a good season here can get him back onto the national selectors' radar. With the T20 World Cup fast approaching, MSD will have to be at his best to get into the scheme of things. Not only will Dhoni look to make his bat do the talking but he will also be eager to lead his team to a fourth IPL triumph.

