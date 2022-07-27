MS Dhoni Shuts Off Camera After 7-second Cameo In Rishabh Pant's Instagram Live: Watch

Legendary India captain MS Dhoni found himself in the headlines, for his seven-second cameo on Rishabh Pant’s Instagram live on Wednesday. Rishabh, alongside Team India captain Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, were conversing on the live video, while other India stars like Yuzvendra Chahal and Ishant Sharma also made cameos. However, everyone watching the live video was awestruck when Rishabh Pant tried to drag MS Dhoni into the Insta live.

Rishabh was heard saying, “Mahi bhai, kya haal hain. Rakho rakho, bhaiya ko thoda live pe rakho (How are you Mahi brother? Please keep brother on the live),” before Dhoni left the conversation on a hilarious note. On listening to Rishabh, Dhoni got hold of the phone and ended up shutting off the camera. This quickly became a trending topic on social media, as Indian cricket fans reacted to video with their interesting comments.

Watch MS Dhoni's cameo on Rishabh Pant's Instagram live:

7️⃣ seconds of pure joy! 💙



PS: That 🆒 cameo by MS Dhoni 😂 pic.twitter.com/HFGD8Yy9iC — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) July 26, 2022

MS Dhoni made an appearance during India's tour of England 2022

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Dhoni made a appearance during the India’s tour of England 2022, precisely during the 2nd T20I in Edgbaston. Dhoni was spotted having chats with young wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal inside the team dressing room. The snips about the same was shared on social media by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), with the caption, “Always all ears when the great @msdhoni talks!”.

Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma arrived in West Indies on Tuesday

India is currently touring West Indies for a 3-T20I and 5-ODI series and is leading the T20I series 2-0 after winning the opening two games. Rishabh and Rohit arrived in West Indies on Tuesday for the T20I series, alongside players like Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin, who were not part of the ODI squad. The T20I series is scheduled to begin on July 29, with the first match set to be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. Having said that, here's a look at Team India's schedule and squad for the upcoming T20I series.

India's squad for the T20Is vs WI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

India vs West Indies T20I series: Full Schedule

IND vs WI 1st T20I: July 29 at Trinidad

IND vs WI 2nd T20I: August 1 at St Kitts

IND vs WI 3rd T20I: August 2 at St Kitts

IND vs WI 4th T20I: August 6 at Lauderhill, Florida

IND vs WI 5th T20I: August 7 at Lauderhill, Florida

(Image: @KKRiders/Twitter)