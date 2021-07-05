'MS Dhoni Sleep Talks About PUBG': Wife Sakshi Reveals What Helps Her 'thinker' Husband

MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni on Sunday, 4 July 2021, celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary and wishes poured from everywhere for the couple. In fact, Sakshi Dhoni kept on sharing the adorable wishes on her Instagram stories and also extended her gratitude for the wishes. Later on, Sakshi Dhoni also revealed what gift her better half MS Dhoni gave to her on their wedding anniversary. Now, in a special video shared by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on its Instagram handle, Mrs Dhoni talked about her relationship with Team India's former skipper.

'MS Dhoni sleep talks about PUBG': Sakshi Dhoni

Talking about MS Dhoni and his love for video games, Sakshi Dhoni said, "Mahi (MS Dhoni) has got a thinking brain to be honest. He has got a thinking brain and it doesn't rest. I think when he plays video games be it Call of Duty or PUBG, it helps him divert his mind, which is a good thing. I mean I don't really get irritated that it's got to the bedroom and that nowadays PUBG has encroached my bed literally. At times I feel like he is talking to me and then he is on the headphones and talking to all the people that are playing. Then he's sleep-talking also about PUBG nowadays."

After getting banned in India, PUBG has been relaunched under the name of Battlegrounds Mobile India on July 2.

MS Dhoni's love for PUBG Battle Royale

MS Dhoni's love for PUBG Battle Royale is known to everyone and the wicketkeeper-batsman has been often spotted playing the game along with other Team India players. Indian players have mentioned MS Dhoni's love for PUBG Battle Royale. Notably, it is not the first time, Sakshi Dhoni has talked about MS Dhoni's love for video games especially PUBG. In July 2020, Sakshi during an Instagram Live session with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had revealed the CSK skipper's obsession for the game and called PUBG the 'Stress Buster' of her better half.

Sakshi Dhoni extends her gratitude to better-half MSD for the anniversary gift

Sakshi Dhoni on Sunday took to her social media to share a picture of her new gift which she received from her better-half MS Dhoni on her wedding anniversary. Sharing an image of the blue and white vintage car, Sakshi thanked her better half for the gift. She wrote, 'Thank you for the anniversary gift' on the Instagram story. The vintage car will now be added to the long list of luxury motorcycles and cars, the couple owns. The 2011 World Cup-winning captain is a known motorhead and has gifted other vehicles to his wife in the past too.

(Image Credits: Sakshisingh_R/Twitter/Instagram)