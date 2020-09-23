MS Dhoni SMASHES Six Out Of The Sharjah Stadium, Jubilant Fan Takes Ball Home: Watch

Steve Smith-led Rajasthan took on last year’s runners-up Chennai on Tuesday, September 22 in the fourth match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. While Rajasthan trumped MS Dhoni’s Chennai by 16 runs in a high-scoring affair, the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman made sure to entertain his fans with some final-over blitz during Chennai’s run-chase. The former Indian captain smacked Rajasthan pacer Tom Curran for three successive sixes in the last over of the Rajasthan vs Chennai match, during which the ball even went out of the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on two occasions.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rajasthan vs Chennai result

It's all over here in Sharjah as the @rajasthanroyals start their #Dream11IPL campaign on a winning note.



They beat #CSK by 16 runs.#RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/n5msX8djpi — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 22, 2020

Also Read | MS Dhoni Scores Runs After 440 Days With 3 Sixes In A Row Vs Rajasthan; Watch Video

Dream11 IPL 2020: Fan takes memorabilia outside Sharjah Cricket Stadium as MS Dhoni’s six lands on road

In the recently-concluded Rajasthan vs Chennai match, MS Dhoni scored an unbeaten 29 runs off just 17 balls. His innings was fuelled with three sixes, with each of his maximums coming in the last over off the bowling of Tom Curran. The second of the MS Dhoni’s sixes landed outside the ground on the road, where a jubilant fan can be seen collecting the ball for himself as a “prized possession of a lifetime”, as described by one of the on-air commentators.

Fan gathers MS Dhoni’s six-hitting outside Sharjah Cricket Stadium during Rajasthan vs Chennai, watch video

He's one lucky man.



Look who has the ball that was hit for a six by MS Dhoni.#Dream11IPL #RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/yg2g1VuLDG — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 22, 2020

Also Read | MS Dhoni Greeted With Folded Hands By Yashasvi Jaiswal, Twitter Lauds 'Captain Cool'

Dream11 IPL 2020’s Rajasthan vs Chennai: MS Dhoni sixes vs Rajasthan, watch video

WATCH - MS Dhoni's triple sixes in the final over.



No better sight than @msdhoni hitting maximums out of the park. Presenting 3 sublime sixes from the #CSK captainhttps://t.co/5IQYDOVcPE #Dream11IPL #RRvCSK — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 22, 2020

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir Has THIS Damning Verdict For MS Dhoni's Captaincy After Rajasthan vs Chennai

Dream11 IPL 2020’s Rajasthan vs Chennai result: A recap

Prior to the match, Chennai skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to field first. After losing Yashasvi Jaiswal early, Rajasthan captain Steve Smith and No.3 batsman Sanju Samson registered quick-fire fifties during their 121-run second-wicket stand. Some late-striking by Jofra Archer pushed Rajasthan’s score past 200 as they ended up scoring 216-7. In response, MS Dhoni and co. fell 16 runs short of their target despite Faf du Plessis’ six-laden 37-ball 72.

Also Read | MS Dhoni More Popular Than Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli In India: Sunil Gavaskar

For all coverages related to Dream11 IPL 2020, you can go to our IPL section. Click here –

https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020

Image source: IPLT20.COM