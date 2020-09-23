Home
MS Dhoni SMASHES Six Out Of The Sharjah Stadium, Jubilant Fan Takes Ball Home: Watch

A jubilant fan collects a ball outside the Sharjah Cricket Stadium during MS Dhoni's six-laden innings from the Rajasthan vs Chennai Dream11 IPL 2020 match.

Written By Aakash Saini
Last Updated:
MS Dhoni

Steve Smith-led Rajasthan took on last year’s runners-up Chennai on Tuesday, September 22 in the fourth match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. While Rajasthan trumped MS Dhoni’s Chennai by 16 runs in a high-scoring affair, the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman made sure to entertain his fans with some final-over blitz during Chennai’s run-chase. The former Indian captain smacked Rajasthan pacer Tom Curran for three successive sixes in the last over of the Rajasthan vs Chennai match, during which the ball even went out of the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on two occasions.

In the recently-concluded Rajasthan vs Chennai match, MS Dhoni scored an unbeaten 29 runs off just 17 balls. His innings was fuelled with three sixes, with each of his maximums coming in the last over off the bowling of Tom Curran. The second of the MS Dhoni’s sixes landed outside the ground on the road, where a jubilant fan can be seen collecting the ball for himself as a “prized possession of a lifetime”, as described by one of the on-air commentators.

Fan gathers MS Dhoni’s six-hitting outside Sharjah Cricket Stadium during Rajasthan vs Chennai, watch video

Dream11 IPL 2020’s Rajasthan vs Chennai: MS Dhoni sixes vs Rajasthan, watch video

Dream11 IPL 2020's Rajasthan vs Chennai result: A recap

Prior to the match, Chennai skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to field first. After losing Yashasvi Jaiswal early, Rajasthan captain Steve Smith and No.3 batsman Sanju Samson registered quick-fire fifties during their 121-run second-wicket stand. Some late-striking by Jofra Archer pushed Rajasthan’s score past 200 as they ended up scoring 216-7. In response, MS Dhoni and co. fell 16 runs short of their target despite Faf du Plessis’ six-laden 37-ball 72.

Image source: IPLT20.COM

First Published:
