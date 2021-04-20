MS Dhoni Subject To Mind Games By KKR Team 2021 Publicly Ahead Of Mumbai Clash

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are all set to face the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday, April 21. KKR vs CSK live coverage will begin at 7:30 PM IST from the Wankhede Stadium. Ahead of the Mumbai clash, MS Dhoni has been subjected to mind games by the KKR team.

KKR share throwback post of MS Dhoni's wicket

Ahead of the heavyweight encounter between the two titans of the IPL, KKR decided to play mind games by sharing a post on their Instagram handle. Varun Chakravarthy, who had an outstanding IPL 2020, picked up MS Dhoni's wicket twice last season. In the post below, Dhoni can be seen getting clean bowled by a delivery from Chakravarthy. In order to add to the humiliation, KKR made sure that Dhoni's reaction can be clearly seen in the first picture. However, the CSK skipper is an experienced campaigner and his IPL 2021 is unlikely to be affected by such mind games.

MS Dhoni impressed by Varun Chakravarthy in IPL 2020

Having gotten out to the same bowler twice, MS Dhoni was impressed by Varun Chakravarthy and also decided to give him some tips after the match. The KKR Twitter handle shared the post and gave it a fantastic caption, "From admiring him from the stands at Chepauk, to now...@chakaravarthy29's fairytale continues! #KKR #Dream11IPL #CSKvKKR." Chakravarty ended IPL 2020 by picking up 17 wickets.

Varun Chakravarthy IPL 2021 stats

Varun Chakravarthy IPL 2021 has gotten off to a flier as the Tamil Nadu leg spinner has already picked up three wickets in three matches. Chakravarthy picked up one wicket against the reigning champions Mumbai Indians and two wickets against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. KKR fans will hope that the 29-year old can replicate his form of last season.

IPL 2021 schedule

After KKR have played CSK, they will next take on the Rajasthan Royals on April 24 at the Wankhede Stadium. That will be their last game at Mumbai. As per KKR IPL 2021 schedule, Eoin Morgan's side will then play four games in Ahemadabad followed by five games in Bengaluru.

After CSK have played KKR, MS Dhoni's men will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 25. That will be the fifth and final match at the Wankhede Stadium for the three-time IPL champions. Following this game, CSK will play four matches in Delhi, three in Bengaluru and the last two games in Kolkata.