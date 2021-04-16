MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina Receive Priceless Gift From AR Rahman Ahead Of PBKS Clash

MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina have been the founding pillars of the Chennai Super Kings throughout the Indian Premier League (IPL). MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina commonly referred to as 'Thala' and 'Chinna Thala' by the Chennai Super Kings fans have been monumental in taking the franchise to its current heights. Set to face the Punjab Kings in Match 8 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, the duo are set to receive a special gesture from the Oscar-winning composer and music legend, AR Rahman.

AR Rehman dedicates songs to MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina

AR Rehman dedicated the song 'Chale Chalo' from the movie 'Lagaan' to MS Dhoni for a sense of unity among people playing cricket. He also dedicated the song 'Mangta Hai Kya' from 'Rangeela' as he recalled that whenever he went to Bangalore the team would listen to a lot of songs from the movie. This special gesture will be broadcasted right before the PBKS vs CSK match.

What AR Rehman had to say while dedicating the songs

AR Rahman featured on the BYJU's Cricket Live on Star Sports where he dedicated the songs to MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina. The Cricket Live show also featured former Australian cricketer Brett Lee playing his guitar and jamming with AR Rahman on the song 'Muqabla'. Brett Lee's interest in Indian culture and entertainment is well known, as he had teamed up in 2006 with another Indian music legend, Asha Bhosle for a duet in the song 'You are the One for Me'.

CSK's first match defeat

The CSK team 2021 lost their first match against the Delhi Capitals on Saturday, 10 April. Even though Suresh Raina scored a half-century while taking his team to a score of 188, the Chennai Super Kings failed to defend their total. The brilliant batting display by the opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw, scoring 85 runs and 72 runs each respectively, became the reason for their defeat.

PBKS vs CSK live streaming match

The CSK team 2021 will be looking forward to going into their second match against the Punjab Kings with a renewed sense of inspiration provided by AR Rahman. They will have to restrict the ongoing form of the Punjab Kings who scored a mammoth 221 in their match against the Rajasthan Royals. The PBKS vs CSK live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar at 7:30 PM IST.

Image Source: CSK/A.R. Rahman Twitter