MS Dhoni Surprised Me By Attending My Wedding In 2016 That Too On Time: Mandeep Singh

Kings XI Punjab batsman Mandeep Singh recently revealed how former India and current CSK captain MS Dhoni surprised him by attending his wedding ceremony back in December 2016. Mandeep Singh, who hails from Jalandhar, tied the knot with Jagdeep Jaswal, who is a make-up artist. The wedding took place in his hometown Phagwara and Mandeep Singh was elated after MS Dhoni's attendance at the function.

Mandeep Singh lauds MS Dhoni's humble and down to earth nature

While talking to Sportskeeda, Mandeep Singh said his wedding was in December 2016 and he gave an invitation to MS Dhoni for attending the same. Mandeep Singh added that MS Dhoni didn’t tell him whether he would come because he had given an excuse of going to New York at the time. He further said that contrary to his expectations, MS Dhoni came to his wedding and surprised him. Mandeep Singh also said that for MS Dhoni to take time off his busy schedule and come, made it a memorable moment for him.

Mandeep Singh acknowledged MS Dhoni's efforts to come to his wedding. He added that from Ranchi to Delhi to Amritsar, he took three separate flights and then he also had to take a two-hour drive during the harsh fog and biting cold at that time. Dhoni, who is known for his punctuality, attended the wedding at the start time of 8 pm while Mandeep and his bride walked in at 8.30 pm. Mandeep Singh also said that he took so much effort to come even though he had played only a few matches with him. That showed his simplicity and greatness.

Mandeep Singh found it hard to describe how he felt in words. It was a dream come true. He claimed that MS Dhoni is a very down-to-earth person and added that they used to play PlayStation together. Dhoni doesn’t show off his status or that he is a legendary cricketer. He further said that he remembers MS Dhoni would always eat with him as they would order desi food like biryani and enjoy their downtime.

Mandeep Singh could only play three matches for India back in July 2016 in Zimbabwe when MS Dhoni was the captain. In those games, he scored 87 runs with a top score of an unbeaten 52.

