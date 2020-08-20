MS Dhoni Survives Ricky Ponting's Shocking Appeal For 'grassed Catch' In Sydney 2008 Test

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting is set to reprise his coaching role for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. In the much-awaited event, he will be joined by newcomer R Ashwin in the Delhi Capitals line-up. The veteran Indian off-spinner was previously assigned to the Kings XI Punjab unit as their captain. During a recent interaction on The Grade Cricketer Podcast, Ricky Ponting said that he will be “having a chat” and a “hard conversation” with R Ashwin when the latter joins the Delhi Capitals camp for IPL 2020. He said that his impending conversation with the legendary spinner will be regarding the controversial mankading incident he pulled off on Englishman Jos Buttler last season.

A throwback to Ricky Ponting’s ‘grassed catch’ appeal on MS Dhoni back in 2008

Apparently, Ricky Ponting’s recent comments on the R Ashwin mankading incident from IPL 2019 came as a surprise to several fans of the game. Numerous social media users across platforms raised their voices and criticised the two-time World Cup-winning captain for showing ‘double standards’ while speaking about ‘spirit of the game’. One such user took to Twitter and shared a Ricky Ponting clip from the controversial 2008 Sydney Test where the then Australian captain made a shocking appeal for a ‘grassed catch’ when MS Dhoni was on strike.

Watch Ricky Ponting’s appeal for a false catch off MS Dhoni

R Ashwin mankading Jos Buttler in IPL 2019

IPL 2020 dates and venue updates

With a launch date scheduled for September 19, the IPL 2020 season will run till November 10 across three venues in the United Arab Emirate (UAE). Earlier, the tournament was scheduled to commence on March 29 in India. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to delay and subsequently shift the event out of the country due to the spike in coronavirus cases in India.

IPL 2020 launch dates and venue confirmed

