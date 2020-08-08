MS Dhoni Takes Ziva On Bike Ride, Fans Delighted To See 'Thala' Again | Watch

Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is also known to his fans as 'Thala', 'Mahi' or 'Captain Cool' has a very secretive lifestyle and his followers keep looking for his latest pictures or videos. Dhoni's wife Sakshi Rawat, however, sometimes shares glimpses from her husband's life for fans. In a latest video going viral on Twitter, MS Dhoni can be seen giving a bike ride to daughter Ziva. The video shows a short excerpt from a live stream that Sakshi Dhoni shared from her Instagram handle.

In the short clip from the live stream shared on Twitter by 'DhoniTamilFC', the former Indian skipper can be seen riding a bike in yellow lower and green t-shirt with Ziva sitting at the front. Dhoni speeds off his bike in the video with Sakshi doing the live stream at what appears to be the couple's sprawling bungalow in Ranchi. A few months ago, veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni had taken daughter Ziva on a similar bike ride at his farmhouse, the video of which was again shared by wife Sakshi.

Dhoni gears up for IPL

Dhoni was last seen playing for India during the 2019 World Cup semi-final match against New Zealand, which unfortunately the Men in Blue lost by the smallest of the margins. Dhoni will next be seen in action in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), leading his Indian Premier League (IPL) side Chennai Super Kings, which was the finalist the previous season where it lost to Mumbai Indians by just 1 run. The IPL, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be held in UAE from September 19 onwards, where eight teams will compete to win the coveted trophy.

