MS Dhoni To Become CSK's Coach? Brad Hogg Makes Bold Prediction On Captain Cool's ​future

Australia's former chinaman spinner Brad Hogg reckons that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will not let its skipper MS Dhoni slip away to another franchise in the next mega-auctions of the IPL. Recently, various reports suggested that the BCCI officials are busy formulating the blueprint of the mega-auctions which is slated to take place at the end of this year. Reports suggest that the BCCI has decided to let the franchise retain their four players i.e. three Indian players and One overseas player or two Indian players and two overseas players. Following that people on social media and cricket experts have started their prediction games on which franchise will retain which player.

Recently, a fan asked Brad Hogg on Twitter that if CSK decides not to retain MS Dhoni then which other franchise will be keen to buy the highly experienced player? On that, Brad Hogg came with a big prediction and wrote that MS Dhoni will not leave the Chennai Super Kings as he the 'Maharaja' of the franchise and will coach the team.

MS Dhoni is not leaving @ChennaiIPL He is the Maharaja of the franchise. He will transition into a coaching role. #IPL https://t.co/DtCmjtEk6c — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) July 5, 2021

'MS Dhoni might say himself not to retain him'- Aakash Chopra

Earlier, cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra on his YouTube channel guesstimating the list of players who might be retained said that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be retaining skipper MS Dhoni at first. However, the commentator also said that MS Dhoni might himself say not to retain him to the CSK franchise. "Chennai Super Kings will have MS Dhoni at the first number of course and they will do that as well. But if you ask Dhoni, he might himself say why they are retaining him because he may not be there for three years and why they want to block so much money on him. But then, that's how it is going to be. CSK and MS Dhoni are pretty much one and the same thing."

MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket in August 2020. The only competitive cricket that 39-year-old veteran has played after the 2019 World Cup has been the IPL.

(Image Credits: PTI/Brad_Hogg/Insta)