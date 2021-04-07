MS Dhoni To Conceive India's 'First Animated Spy Universe'; More Details Revealed

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni retired from international cricket in August last year. Since then, the veteran stumper has kept himself busy with different ventures and brand endorsements. Now, Dhoni is set to foray into a new territory altogether as he is going to produce an animated series, titled 'Captain 7' which will be based on his life.

The makers released a statement and revealed that the first season of the spy series is currently under pre-production and it's based on the legendary cricketer. The '7' in the series' title name refers to MS Dhoni's jersey number that he has donned for all the teams that he has played for. The first season of the show which is described as India's first 'animated spy universe' will be released in 2022.

The collaboration is a joint venture between the cricketer's wife Sakshi Dhoni's production house Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd and Black White Orange Brands Pvt Ltd. (BWO). Notably, Captain 7 will be the brand-consulting company's first project in content. Speaking about the series, Dhoni said that the concept and story are great.

The former cricketer added that the series will bring to life his other passions along with cricket. Sakshi Dhoni also spoke about the show as she revealed that Captain 7 will be a show full of adventure. She added that when BWO came to them with the concept of an animation fiction show based on Mahi, they were on board.

The Founder and CEO of BWO, Bhavik Vora said their team is happy to enter a new territory with 'Captain 7', which will take forward the legacy of former India skipper. He added that sports is close to their hearts and they are huge Dhoni fans, which he said was the perfect formula to create 'Captain 7'.

Vora further said that the partnership with Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd is truly a dream collaboration and they can’t wait for audiences to see the show. He stated that the vision of the partnership is to create a premium animation show, followed by a new season in the franchise every year. Vora opined that the content will be distributed across multiple platforms worldwide.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni is gearing up to lead the CSK squad in the IPL 2021. According to the CSK IPL 2021 schedule, the CSK squad will take on Delhi Capitals in their opening match of IPL 2021 on Saturday, April 10 in Mumbai. The CSK vs DC game will get underway at 7:30 PM (IST).

MS Dhoni net worth

According to caknowledge.com, MS Dhoni's net worth is estimated at â‚¹760 crore. His net worth figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. The aforementioned MS Dhoni net worth in rupees also comprises the salary he receives from the Chennai franchise in the IPL.

MS Dhoni IPL 2021 salary

Speaking about the MS Dhoni IPL 2021 salary, the cricketer was retained by CSK for â‚¹15 crore. Notably, the sum he earns from IPL 2021 will take his total compensation from the tournament over â‚¹152 crore. Dhoni is also the highest-paid cricketer overall in the league.

Disclaimer: The above MS Dhoni net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the MS Dhoni net worth figures

SOURCE: CSK INSTAGRAM