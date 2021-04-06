MS Dhoni To Get Chocolate And Beverages Brand Named After Him; More Details Revealed

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni is one of the most visible faces on Indian television when it comes to endorsing brands. The former India skipper retired from international cricket on August 15 last year and despite being away from the field, things have not changed much for him when it comes to endorsements. Ahead of the IPL 2021 season, the CSK skipper decided to buy a stake in a start-up that makes the 'Helicopter Shot' Chocolates and Beverages.

MS Dhoni buys stake in 7Ink Brews

According to a report published by InsideSport, 7Ink Brews, a young food and beverage company based out of Mumbai, is launching an exciting new range of artisanal chocolates and beverages (non-alcoholic and alcoholic) under the brand Copter7. The brand Copter7 is inspired by Dhoni's signature ‘helicopter shot’.

As per the report, the first phase will see the brand launch in Mumbai, Pune, Goa and Bangalore. This will be followed by UP, Haryana, Jharkhand, Punjab and Chandigarh over the next few months. The company also has plans to take the brand international, starting with markets like the UAE and Singapore soon. The packaging and labelling is inspired by Dhoni’s different jerseys and their colours. In fact, Dhoni has also picked up a stake in 7Ink Brews, as part of the deal.

Taking inspiration from the ‘Make in India’ initiative, these products have been crafted in India, keeping international tastebuds in mind. The startup raised over USD 7 million and is aiming to raise another USD 15 million to up its domestic and international expansion. This will also include being present in more markets across the country and internationally.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohit Bhagchandani, founder and managing director, 7Ink Brews and Copter7 says, “Copter7 embodies the heart and drive of a champion. The most striking quality about Dhoni, among many, is his undying ‘can’t stop, won’t stop’ spirit. We want to offer a range of products that are consistently classic and authentic, and we can’t think of anyone with more appeal than Dhoni.”

MS Dhoni net worth

According to caknowledge.com, MS Dhoni's net worth is estimated at INR 760 crore. His net worth figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. The aforementioned MS Dhoni net worth in rupees also comprises the salary he receives from the Chennai franchise in the IPL.

MS Dhoni IPL 2021 salary

Speaking about the MS Dhoni IPL 2021 salary, the cricketer was retained for â‚¹15 crore. Notably, the sum he earns from IPL 2021 will take his total compensation from the tournament over â‚¹152 crores. Dhoni is also the highest-paid cricketer overall in the league.

CSK IPL 2021 schedule

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni is gearing up to lead the CSK squad in the IPL 2021. According to the CSK IPL 2021 schedule, the CSK will take on Delhi Capitals in their opening match of IPL 2021 on Saturday, April 10 in Mumbai. The CSK vs DC game will get underway at 7:30 PM (IST). The CSK team 2021 will play their first five matches in Mumbai, followed by four in Delhi, three in Bengaluru and the last two games in Kolkata.

Disclaimer: The above MS Dhoni net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the MS Dhoni net worth figures

Image: Chennai Super Kings / Twitter