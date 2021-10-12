MS Dhoni To Not Charge Honorarium For Role As India's Mentor For T20 World Cup: BCCI

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday said that former Indian skipper and Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is not charging any compensation for his services to mentor Virat Kohli and Co. in the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

"MS Dhoni is not charging any honorarium for his services as the mentor of the Indian team for the T20 World Cup," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah told news agency ANI.



Last month, iconic former captain MS Dhoni was made mentor of India's 15-member squad for T20 World Cup by BCCI. The 40-year-old Dhoni bid adieu from international cricket last year, his last match being the 2019 world Cup against New Zealand.

"Dhoni agreed to be a mentor for the World T20 only and I discussed it with my colleagues and all are on the same page. I spoke to captain (Virat Kohli) and vice-captain (Rohit Sharma) and everyone agreed," Jay Shah had said.

Eyes on mentor Dhoni as Team India looks to clinch T20 world cup

All-round Hardik Pandya will stay with the Indian team for the T20 world cup but he is expected to play purely as a batter as he is still not ready to take the stress of medium pace bowling due to recent surgery. According to PTI sources, KKR's opener-cum-seam bowler Venkatesh Iyer has been asked to stay in bio bubble. Spinner Varun Chakravarthy's fitness is also a concern. MS Dhoni seems looks like will once again be Virat's go-to man in deciding team for the world cup.

According to ANI sources, Varun's fitness is not a huge concern for the management as he only has to bowl four overs. However, Hardik Pandy's position is crucial to Team in Blue's composition. "Seem Dhoni, in his initial years as the skipper had to fake the situation that Kohli might face when it comes to the fitness of Varun. You have to find options when the player in question is a match-winner and there is no doubt that Varun's four overs can turn matches," the source said.

"But the bigger concern is Hardik as he is an altogether different player when he can bat and bowl...But the same Hardik becomes slightly less effective if he can't bowl and the team composition needs to rethink in that case," said the sources.