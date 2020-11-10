MS Dhoni To Shift To Mumbai With Family Permanently? Wife Sakshi Gives Hint; See Picture

While MS Dhoni was playing in the Dream11 IPL 2020 in the United Arab Emirates, the player’s family were seen spending time at their farmhouse in Ranchi. Prior to the tournament, MS Dhoni was also seen spending lockdown in Ranchi, with many videos from Sakshi Dhoni and Ziva Dhoni’s accounts giving an update on what the family was up to during the period. Now, MS Dhoni’s wife has once again taken to social media to share a possible update about the family’s whereabouts post MS Dhoni’s retirement from international cricket.

Sakshi Dhoni shares glimpses of new Mumbai home

Taking to Instagram, Sakshi Dhoni on Monday shared pictures of their soon-to-be-ready home in Mumbai. Sharing pictures of a high rise building where construction work was being done in the background, Sakshi Dhoni wrote that the pictures were of their new home. A similar set of pictures were posted by architectural designer Shantanu Garg on his social media accounts as well. The designer tagged MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni, as he captioned the pictures saying that they were the final cast of his dream.

Player’s family to move into a new MS Dhoni house in Mumbai?

After Sakshi Dhoni’s Instagram activity, many speculated about whether MS Dhoni will shift to Mumbai with his family. Media publications also referred to the launch of the production company 'Dhoni Entertainment', of which Sakshi Dhoni is the Managing Director. While nothing has been confirmed by MS Dhoni, reports suggested that the new venture could see the player’s family move to Mumbai because of their interest in web production.

On the cricket front, MS Dhoni had his worst Dream11 IPL season yet this year, as he failed to guide the Chennai team to the tournament’s playoffs for the first time in their history. The wicketkeeper-batsman finished Dream11 IPL 2020 with just 200 runs from 14 matches, scoring at a strike rate of just 116.27. MS Dhoni also failed to register a 50+ score in a season for the first time in his IPL career.

How much is MS Dhoni net worth?

According to CA Knowledge, MS Dhoni has a net worth of ₹760 crore. Despite retiring from international cricket, MS Dhoni’s brand value hasn’t decreased, with the iconic player in big demand for brand endorsements and advertisements. MS Dhoni also earns from his Dream11 IPL contract with the Chennai team, with Moneyball revealing the player’s salary to be ₹15 crores per annum.

Disclaimer: The above MS Dhoni net worth and Dhoni house information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits: Sakshi Dhoni Instagram

