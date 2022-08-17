MS Dhoni To Take Part In South Africa's T20 League? BCCI Reveals It's Stance On The Issue

Rajeev Shukla, the vice president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Tuesday, said that the apex cricketing body of the country has no policy that allows Indian players to take part in foreign T20 leagues. Speaking to news agency ANI, Shukla stated that the BCCI cannot allow any of its players to take part in cricket leagues abroad because the Indian Premier League (IPL) itself is a very big tournament. Shukla added that the BCCI has no policy that allows Indian players to participate in foreign leagues.

"We do not provide our players to any other cricket league abroad. We have a straight policy regarding this. Our Indian Premier League is itself a huge league and we cannot allow any of our players to attach themselves to any foreign league in any manner," Shukla was quoted as saying by ANI.

The comment has come in the wake of speculations about former India captain MS Dhoni mentoring the new Johannesburg franchise in the upcoming Cricket South Africa (CSA) T20 League. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) owned team is slated to make its debut in the inaugural edition of the CSA T20 League. It was being reported that CSK skipper Dhoni might go to South Africa to mentor Johannesburg Super Kings in the tournament.

Faf du Plessis to captain Jo'Burg Super Kings?

The Johannesburg Super Kings has reportedly picked former CSK opener Faf du Plessis to captain the side in its debut year. According to ESPNcricinfo, Du Plessis will get US$375,000 to lead the franchise. It has been learnt that CSK's head coach Stephen Fleming will be the head coach at Johannesburg too. He will reportedly coach the side along with his assistant in the form of Eric Simons. As per the report, former CSK superstar Albie Morkel will also be part of the coaching staff in some form. Morkel played for CSK from 2008 to 2013 and won two titles with the team.

The six-team franchise-style league is slated to be played from January to February next year. Apart from Chennai Super Kings, five other IPL franchises have bought teams in the league.

Image: IPL/BCCI