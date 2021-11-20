MS Dhoni 'undecided' Whether Or Not To Play IPL 2022; Says, 'There Is A Lot Of Time'

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni on Saturday opened up about his participation in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2022 during an event held in Chennai. As per ANI, MS Dhoni during the event said that he has not decided whether he will participate in the upcoming IPL 2022 or not but he will definitely think about it.

"I will think about it, there is a lot of time, right now we are just in November. IPL 2022 will be played in April," said Dhoni during an event in Chennai.

Earlier, after CSK won the IPL 2021, MS Dhoni had teased that with two more franchises coming in, one never knows how things unfold. However, when asked about the legacy he left behind, Dhoni teased fans by cheekily responding, 'Well, I still haven't left behind.' It was not entirely clear what exactly Dhoni meant - whether it was that he's still not been left behind (in Cricketing terms), or that he's not left (i.e. that he's still very much there) or that he's not yet left a legacy behind. Whatever the case may be, the glint in Dhoni's eyes indicated quite clearly that he may remain a fixture in the IPL 2022.

However, an ANI report quoted a CSK official who had stated that the franchises will use the first retention card at the auction to retain MS Dhoni. The official had said, "There will be retention and that is a fact. The number of retentions isn't something we are aware of yet. But honestly, that is secondary in MS' case because the first card will be used for him. The ship needs its captain and rest assured, he will be back next year".

MS Dhoni & IPL 2022

For the IPL 2022, two new teams will be coming in -- Ahmedabad and Lucknow. However, Dhoni had also pointed out that he still has not left behind his legacy, hinting that he might just play the next season for CSK than any other team.

"Again I've said it before, it depends on BCCI. With two new teams coming in, we have to decide what is good for CSK. It's not about me being there in top-three or four. It's about making a strong core to ensure the franchise doesn't suffer. The core group, we have to have a hard look to see who can contribute for the next 10 years," Dhoni said during the post-match presentation after winning the IPL 2021.

The IPL 2022 retention rules permit the eight existing franchises to be able to retain up to a maximum of four players. Meanwhile, the two new teams can acquire three players from the rest of the player pool ahead of the 2022 auction. However, the official date for the IPL 2022 auctions is yet to be announced.

According to ESPNcricinfo, there are two ways in which existing teams can retain their four players. They can either opt to retain three Indians and one overseas player or two Indians and two overseas players. The three Indians that can be retained can be all capped, uncapped or a combination of both. Once again, it is believed that franchises cannot use their right-to-match cards (RTM) at the auction. The report further states that the two new teams need to pick a combination of two Indian players and one overseas player.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)