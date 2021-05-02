MS Dhoni Unsparing On CSK As 'dropping Catches At Crucial Interval' Hands Pollard & MI Win

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni pinned the blame on 'dropping catches at crucial intervals' as Kieron Pollard single-handedly helped Mumbai Indians (MI) outmuscle the Men in Yellow. Pollard's blitz left CSK baffled, more so after Faf du Plessis dropped a sitter at what could be called as the moment Chennai let the game out of their hands. CSK captain MS Dhoni pointed out that the difference between the two sides on a 'brilliant wicket' was the execution and hoped that the bowlers would learn from the experience and improvise in the future games. Dhoni, however, maintained that CSK were not concerned about their standing at the points table and that in a tournament like IPL, sides 'would win and lose a few close games'.

"If you look how it went. we were very off target when it came to execution. It is important to do that. The wicket was easy to hit:, CSK skipper MS Dhoni said at the post-match presentation. "When you are under the pump, you learn a lot. Irrespective where we are in the points table, we take one game at a time. We hardly ever focus where we are standing on the table. That has been our good point along the way", he added.

Pollard outmuscles CSK

Batting like a man possessed, Kieron Pollard singlehandedly powered Mumbai Indians to an astonishing four-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings, belting the ongoing IPL's fastest half-century in a high-octane match here on Saturday. Set an imposing target of 219, Pollard raced to his fifty in only 17 balls and remained unbeaten on 87 off 34 deliveries, as he triumphantly walked back to his jubilant teammates at the end of the game. Mumbai needed 16 runs in the final over and Pollard smashed two fours and a six before running two off the last ball to seal the game for his side.

CSK rode on an unbeaten 72 off 27 balls by Ambati Rayudu to post 218/4, but it was overshadowed by Pollard's blitzkrieg, as he smashed eight sixes and six fours to build on a strong 71-run opening stand. This was the second highest run-chase in IPL history. At one stage, Mumbai were teetering at 81/3, but Pollard turned the tables with his power-hitting at the Arun Jaitley Stadium's batting paradise. Krunal Pandya (32) and Hardik Pandya (16) too played their part.

Ambati Rayudu rains sixes to help CSK get past 200

CSK amassed 82 runs in the last five overs to set a stiff target thanks to Ambati Rayudu, who, along with Ravindra Jadeja (22 not out), added 102 runs for an unbroken fifth wicket. CSK scored 92 runs in the last six overs. Rayudu, who notched up his fifty in just 20 balls, went hammer and tongs with seven sixes and four fours during his stay in the middle. Moeen Ali (58) and Faf du Plessis (50), too, struck blistering half-centuries after being asked to bat first.

CSK lost opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (4) early but South African du Plessis and England's Moeen plundered runs at will during their 108-run second-wicket partnership.To start with, du Plessis smashed Dhawal Kulkarni for a four and maximum, as CSK grabbed 11 runs in the second over. Moeen also opened up his arms in the third over, hammering Trent Boult (1/42) for a maximum over backward square-leg and a boundary, as Chennai fetched 12 runs off it. Moeen was the more aggressive of the two as CSK cantered to 49/1 after powerplay.

The southpaw kept playing his shots at will. Moeen, who used the pull shot to perfection and du Plessis, were brutal on leg-spinner Rahul Chahar (0/32), striking a six each in the ninth over, as CSK amassed 16 runs and raced to 77/1. There was no stopping Moeen, who then smashed a six and two boundaries off James Neesham (0/26) in the 10th over, while Du Plessis hit two successive sixes and a boundary off Jasprit Bumrah (1/56) in the next. This was Bumrah's most expensive spell in the IPL. Mumbai pegged back CSK by taking three quick wickets -- first Bumrah dismissed Moeen in the 11th over and then Kieron Pollard removed du Plessis and Suresh Raina (2) in successive balls in the 12th over, as CSK slipped to 116/4.

