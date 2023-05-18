MS Dhoni Tops List Of Celebrities Guilty Of Violating Rules: Advertising Standards Council

Former Indian and current Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has topped the list of celebrities guilty of violation of the advertising rules as per the Advertising Standards Council of India. Dhoni is followed by YouTuber and actor Bhuvan Bam. The list also contained India and Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Virat Kohli, actress Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

As per the report of the Advertising Standards Council of India, MS Dhoni has ten matters of non-compliance whereas Bhuvan Bam has seven. As per the Press Trust of India, the ASCI report stated, “In spite of the Consumer Protection Act now legally requiring celebrities to do their due diligence when they appear in ads, in 97 percent of cases processed by ASCI featuring celebrities, they failed to provide any evidence of due diligence.”

What is in the ASCI annual report?

Our Annual Complaints Report 2022-23 is out now! The #report findings are based on a large base of 7928 ads which were scrutinised by #ASCI - a 2x increase over past 2 years.

Rread the interesting insights & full report - https://t.co/YGkW96mshC#Advertising #Marketing #Digital pic.twitter.com/7BNjqI63F8 — ASCI (@ascionline) May 17, 2023

