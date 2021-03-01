MS Dhoni Visits Dewri Temple In Hometown Ranchi Ahead Of IPL 2021; See Pictures

While there is still time for the new season of the Indian Premier League to get underway, former Team India skipper MS Dhoni on Thursday paid a visit to the Dewri Temple in his hometown to offer prayers before the IPL 2021 gets underway. The former World Cup-winning skipper is currently in his hometown Ranchi, where he has been spending quality time with his friends and family after retiring from international cricket. Despite playing no cricket in recent times, Dhoni continues to remain in the limelight.

MS Dhoni visits temple in Ranchi before IPL 2021

As per the report by The Telegraph, Dhoni often visits the Dewri Temple to offer his prayers and he did the same year as well for taking blessings. Dhoni visited the temple with his childhood friend Simat Lohani aka Chittu, who was shown extensively in the 2016 Dhoni biopic film. There was heavy security in the area to facilitate Dhoni's visit.

The report further stated that hundreds of fans got together to catch a glimpse of their hero after hearing of Dhoni's visit and the former Indian captain also obliged to selfie and autograph requests. The 39-year-old did not play the recent domestic events – Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy for Jharkhand due to some prior commitments and will be seen directly in action when he leads three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2021 this year.

MS Dhoni net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the MS Dhoni net worth figure is estimated to be $105 million (i.e. approximately ₹764 crore). This MS Dhoni net worth figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. The aforementioned MS Dhoni net worth also includes his salary from participating in IPL for Chennai Super Kings.

MS Dhoni also earns money through numerous endorsement deals and through his various business ventures. Additionally, the esteemed wicketkeeper-batsman has had associations with brands like Orient Electric, Snickers, Indigo Paints among several others. As for his personal life, the cricketer tied the knot with his wife Sakshi on July 4, 2010, and their daughter Ziva Dhoni also has a massive fan following of her own.

CSK team 2021

Speaking about the CSK team 2021, the Men in Yellow strengthened their weaknesses by signing good players in the recently completed IPL 2021 auction. Chennai entered the auction with six vacant slots including a place for one overseas player and a purse of ₹19.90 crore. While the three-time IPL champions retained core group of CSK players, they filled their only overseas slot by buying England all-rounder Moeen Ali for ₹7 crore.

After Moeen Ali, Chennai's next pick was former Punjab player Krihsnappa Gowtham who was purchased for ₹9.25 crore, i.e. more than 46 times his base value. Notably, it also made Gowtham the most expensive uncapped player of all-time. Apart from Moeen Ali and Krihsnappa Gowtham, the MS Dhoni-led franchise surprised everyone by buying India's batting mainstay in the Test format, Cheteshwar Pujara for ₹50 lakh. CSK were the only franchise to bid for the right-hander as he was sold at his base price

