MS Dhoni Wants To Play His Last T20 In Chennai; Reveals He's Always Planned His Cricket

After BCCI Secretary Jay Shah announced that the 15th season of the IPL will take place in India, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni on Saturday shared in an event that he hopes to play his last T20 game in Chennai.

While addressing the CSK IPL victory celebration event at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai, Dhoni said, "I have always planned my cricket. My last game that I played was in Ranchi. The last home game in ODI version was at my hometown in Ranchi. So, hopefully, my last T20 will be in Chennai. Whether it's next year or in 5 years' time, we don't really know."

"From 2008 we had a very good run when it came to franchise cricket, but it became interesting in 2020. That was the first season when we did not qualify for the next stage of IPL. It gave us a chance to test the real character of the franchise. It gave us an opportunity to earn the respect of the players and the fans because we said that we believe in the process and not the result. The result did not go in our favour in the year 2020, and that is why we came back strongly and earned the title this year. It has earned a huge fan folowing, but I don't want it it to stay within Tamil Nadu, it goes much beyong that, beyond the border of the state, beyond the border of India," said Dhoni, while speaking on CSK's victory.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, BCCI secretary Jay Shah, legendary cricketer Kapil Dev and others were also present at the event.

MS Dhoni & IPL 2022

For the IPL 2022, two new teams will be coming in - Ahmedabad and Lucknow. However, Dhoni had also pointed out that he has still not left behind his legacy, hinting that he might just play the next season for CSK than any other team.

"Again I've said it before, it depends on BCCI. With two new teams coming in, we have to decide what is good for CSK. It's not about me being there in top-three or four. It's about making a strong core to ensure the franchise doesn't suffer. The core group, we have to have a hard look to see who can contribute for the next 10 years," Dhoni said during the post-match presentation after winning the IPL 2021.

BCCI announces IPL 2022 to be held in India

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on Saturday announced that the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) will be taking place in India and the mega auction for the same will be held soon. During the celebratory event of the Chennai Super Kings, Jay Shah also lavished praise on the CSK skipper for taking Team India's mentorship role in the recently concluded T20 World Cup.

"15th season of the IPL will take place in India and it will be more exciting with new teams joining. We have a mega auction coming up to see what the new combination looks like," said Jay Shah during the event.