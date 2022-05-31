MS Dhoni Wins Hearts With Touching Gesture For Specially-abled CSK Fan; See Pictures

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni's kind gesture towards a specially-abled fan is winning hearts, with fans hailing the 40-year-old for being extremely 'down to earth.' Dhoni and the rest of the CSK team had an extremely disappointing IPL 2022 season as they finished ninth in the points table with just four wins.

After MS Dhoni visited her, the Chennai Super Kings fan took to her official Instagram handle and posted some images and a video of the interaction. In the post's caption, the fan explained how she could not put the delight of meeting MS Dhoni in 'words,' stating that the CSK captain is 'kind, sweet and soft-spoken.' The fan ended the post by thanking the legendary Indian skipper for giving her his 'precious time.'

It is clear that she is a huge fan of MS Dhoni, having posted several images and videos of him. And that is not it as the fan has also made a sketch of the 40-year-old as seen in the image below. Following Dhoni's kind gesture several fans replied to the post by stating that the CSK skipper is extremely humble and down to earth.

MS Dhoni had a disappointing IPL 2022 campaign

Despite being one of the most successful captains in the India Premier League's history, MS Dhoni and the Chennai Super Kings' campaign ended prematurely. After a poor start under the leadership of Ravindra Jadeja, the 40-year-old took back the reins, but could not guide his team to finish in the playoff spots. They finished a disappointing ninth with just four wins all season.

Dhoni not only had an extremely successful stint while leading Team India but also in franchise cricket. He is the second most successful captain in IPL history, having led the Chennai Super Kings to four titles, only one behind Rohit Sharma. Moreover, the 40-year-old has also helped CSK win two Champions League T20 titles.

After an early exit from the competition, Dhoni confirmed that he would return next season, much to the delight of fans. Ahead of CSK's final league game against the Rajasthan Royals this season, Dhoni said that it would be 'unfair not to say thank you to Chennai,' as the reason for continuing to play in the next campaign.