MS Dhoni's 2013 Tweet On 'Sir' Jadeja Takes Internet By Storm As CSK Star Shines On Field

With Ravindra Jadeja hogging the limelight in the ongoing IPL 2021, skipper MS Dhoni's 8-year-old tweet has taken the internet by storm. Jadeja, who has been all around the field in the four games that he has played so far, has once again stunned everyone with his exploits on the field. The star all-rounder has taken 7 catches and effected a couple of run-out to keep batters on their toes.

Sir jadeja doesn't run to take the catch but the ball finds him and lands on his hand — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) April 9, 2013

Amazed by MS Dhoni's tweet, especially after Jadeja's exploits against KKR and RR on the field in the ongoing IPL, here's how netizens reacted:

Jadeja shines for CSK in IPL 2021

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja had a memorable day on the field during Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2021 clash against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. Jadeja made a tremendous impact with his live-wire fielding performances as he took four catches as the three-time winners ended up winning the game comfortably. In the previous CSK encounter against Punjab, Jadeja effected a lightning-fast run-out to dismiss KL Rahul and grabbed a stunning catch to aid Deepak Chahar, eventually leading Chennai to victory.

CSK vs RCB: Clash of table-toppers

MS Dhoni won the toss at the Wankhede and put Virat Kohli's RCB to field first at the Wankhede. Openers Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad got CSK off to a flier as they breached the 50-run mark within the powerplay. "Heat is a factor and the wicket may slow down. It's not about keeping anyone happy, we have tinkered with our batting order a bit. Yes, you'll always complain if you have got enough batting or not. Most we can do is give everyone exposure but nobody is guaranteed of it. It's a day game, so it's not something we're used to as we mostly play evening games. Spinners may come more into play. You have to be critical of your length," said Dhoni at the toss.

