MS Dhoni's 8-year-old Humorous Tweets On 'Sir Jadeja' Resurface As CSK Star Demolishes RCB

As Chennai Super Kings clashed with Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede stadium, Ravindra Jadeja stepped up to the occasion turning the high-octane battle into a one-man show as he single-handedly demolished Virat Kohli and his men. The ace all-rounder first powered CSK to a competitive total of 191 as he scored 62 runs off 28 balls. Unleashing complete carnage in the last over of the first innings, Jadeja scored 36 runs off Harshal Patel - the purple cap holder in the tournament.

Jadeja then swung into action with the ball as he bagged three key wickets to complete rattle the RCB batting lineup. He accounted for Washington Sundar and clean bowled RCB batting stalwarts AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell. Despite his heroics with the bat and ball, 'Sir' Ravindra Jadeja was not done yet. The all-rounder put his fielding skills once again on display as he hit the bullseye to run-out Dan Christian.

Taking on IPL 2021 table-toppers, CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja completely demolished RCB with his stellar all-round show. Jadeja's last-over thrashing against Harshal Patel was the highlight of the game as CSK dethroned RCB from the top with a win at the Wankhede. #CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/KRZenvXQkA — R.Sport (@republic_sports) April 25, 2021

Amid Jadeja's heroics against Bangalore, skipper MS Dhoni's 8-year-old tweets have been brought back from the dead to cherish the CSK's all-rounder's one-man show. A series of tweets by MS Dhoni have resurfaced in which the CSK skipper jokes about Jadeja's 'superhuman' abilities, thereby, bragging about his all-round abilities and humorously honouring him with the title 'Sir'. In one of the tweets, Dhoni also compares Jadeja with Tamil superstar Rajinikanth as he quips that since the actor was getting old, God created Ravindra Jadeja. Here are the tweets:

Wen sir jadeja drives his jeep, his jeep remains still and road moves and wen he goes in to bat the pavillion moves to the wkt — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) April 9, 2013

If ever Rajni sir had to face sir jadeja's bowling,the battle would be known as CLASH OF THE TITANS — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) April 18, 2013

When you give Sir Ravindra Jadeja one ball to get 2 runs he will win it with one ball to spare !! — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) April 13, 2013

Sir jadeja was upset abt only 1 t20 match in a bilateral series so BCCI came up with the idea of IPL.so all the fans of ipl plz thank SRJ — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) April 11, 2013

God realised RAJNI sir is getting old so he created sir ravindra jadeja — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) April 9, 2013

Jadeja takes CSK to the top

Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 69 runs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Sunday, thereby ending their reign on the top of the IPL 2021 points table. CSK scored 191 for four after skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni opted to bat on winning the toss. In reply, RCB were stopped at 122 for 9 in 20 overs. Ravindra Jadeja smashed 62 off 28 balls, including 37 runs in the innings' final over with the help of five sixes and a four off purple cap holder Harshal Patel's bowling. CSK opener Faf du Plessis scored 50 off 41 balls and shared a first-wicket stand of 74 runs with Ruturaj Gaikwad (33) at the Wankhede Stadium.