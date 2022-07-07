MS Dhoni's Birthday: Fans Erect Giant 41-feet Cutout To Celebrate Thala's Big Day In Style

Cricket in India is a religion and MS Dhoni is a demigod idolised by his massive fandom. The former Team India skipper celebrated his birthday on Thursday, July 7, and social media was buzzing with fans who showered their love on 'Thala' with birthday wishes. However, celebrations by Dhoni's fans in Vijayawada stood out as they marked the occasion with a massive cutout of the seasoned player, the photo of which has now gone viral on social media.

MS Dhoni's fans in Vijaywada celebrate CSK skipper's big day in style

The aforementioned cutout is as high as 41 meters and depicts the former Team India skipper playing his signature helicopter shot. Currently, MS Dhoni is currently in London celebrating his big day alongside his family. MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni recently shared a video of his birthday celebration on her Instagram space. In the video, Dhoni is dressed in a jacket and grey pants while blowing candles as he cuts a cake, with another cake nearby, with Dhoni's name on it.

41 feet cutout of MS Dhoni for his 41st birthday in Vijaywada District. pic.twitter.com/bj9JFa4EeL — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 5, 2022

MS Dhoni's birthday: A look at the legendary career of Ranchi-born cricketer

MS Dhoni made his international debut in an ODI match against Bangladesh in December 2004. He was dismissed for a duck in his debut game. However, the wicketkeeper-batter showcased his true potential by scoring two big centuries against Pakistan and Sri Lanka the subsequent year. He was handed Team India's captaincy during the T20 World Cup in 2007 which India went on to win defeating Pakistan in the final. In 2011 MS Dhoni ended India's wait for the 50 Over World Cup by winning the tournament on the home turf beating Sri Lanka in the final.

In 2013, MS Dhoni led India to the Champions Trophy title making him the only skipper to win all the ICC trophies so far. Dhoni was the first player in IPL 2008 auction to breach the million-mark and with that began his journey with Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Under Dhoni's captaincy, The Men in Yellow became one of the most decorated teams and won four IPL titles and two Champions League trophies. Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020.

Coming to MS Dhoni's stats, he is the 4th Indian cricketer who scored 10000 runs in the ODIs after Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, and Rahul Dravid. Dhoni played 297 innings and scored 10773 runs. He became only the 12th player in ODI history to join the 10000-run club. Dhoni has scored 10 centuries and 73 half-centuries in the ODI with an average of 50.58. In the Test, THE Wicketkeeper-batsman scored 4876 runs in 144 innings at an average of 38.09. In the T20 format, Dhoni has1617 runs in 85 innings.