MS Dhoni's 'blue Tick' Verified Badge Restored Even As Twitter Faces Backlash From Fans

Micro-blogging platform Twitter on Friday restored former Indian skipper MS Dhoni's 'blue tick' verified badge after it was removed earlier without prior notice. Following Twitter's move, netizens targeted the micro-blogging platform for removing the verification badge of the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper.

Fans speculated Twitter to have removed MS Dhoni's blue tick badge owing to the CSK skipper's inactivity on the platform. MS Dhoni last tweeted on January 8, 2021, where he shared a video from his strawberry farm.

Twitter restores Blue Tick on MS Dhoni's account

When does Twitter remove a blue tick?

As per Twitter, it holds the sole power to remove the blue verified badge and verified status of a Twitter account at any time and without notice if an account changes its username (@handle), becomes inactive or incomplete, or if the owner of the account is no longer in the position for which they were initially verified and do not otherwise meet criteria for verification since leaving such position.

Twitter may also remove the blue tick verified badge if an account is found to be in severe or repeated violation of the Twitter Rules including impersonation or intentionally misleading people on Twitter or for reasons such as hateful conduct policy, abusive behaviour, glorification of violence policy, civic integrity policy, private information policy, etc.

It is unknown what category the removal of MS Dhoni's blue tick badge falls under. Twitter has been periodically revising its verification process and has made at least one component of it open to the public, which wasn't the case earlier when the process was far more ad-hoc.

Netizens slam Twitter for removing verified badge of MS Dhoni's Twitter account

(Image Credits: PTI/Twitter)