Last Updated:

IPL 2021 | MS Dhoni's 'catch Of The Match' Goes In Vain As Sam Curran Bouncer Is Called No-ball

With KKR vs CSK match is underway, skipper MS Dhoni's 'catch of the match' went in vain in the 4th over of the first innings bowled by Sam Curran

Written By
Ujjwal Samrat
MS Dhoni catch

Image: iplt20.com/Twitter


As KKR vs CSK is underway at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, MS Dhoni & co would be aiming to go top of the table again. However, Eoin Morgan's KKR have kickstarted their journey of the IPL 2021 Phase 2 on a high note with two back-to-back victories. However, as KKR vs CSK is underway, skipper MS Dhoni's 'catch of the match' went in vain in the 4th over of the first innings.

IPL 2021, KKR vs CSK: MS Dhoni's 'catch of the match' goes in vain

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bat first in the scorching heat of Abu Dhabi. However, KKR did not start well as in-form Shubman Gill and young sensation Venkatesh Iyer were dismissed early. While Shubman Gill was run out by Ambati Rayudu, Iyer was dismissed by Shardul Thakur. Soon, Sam Curran was introduced into the attack when another in-form batsman, Rahul Tripathi, came out to bat. Sam Curran tried to test Tripathi with the short ball. 

Bowling the fourth over of the match, Sam Curran tried a short-ball in the penultimate delivery of the over. Tripathi tried to play the upper-cut but only edged the ball. Wicket-keeper and skipper MS Dhoni made a stunning jump and to take an outstanding catch. 

READ | MS Dhoni lauds 'brother' Dwayne Bravo for Man of the Match performance against RCB

However, Sam Curran had already bowled a bouncer in his over earlier. The short ball, which was edged by Rahul Tripathi, was found to be above head level. Therefore, the umpire ruled the delivery as 'no ball' and Dhoni's catch went in vain. 

READ | IPL 2021 CSK vs RCB: MS Dhoni explains why he picked Dwayne Bravo over Moeen Ali

Netizens say 'age is just a number' as MS Dhoni takes a stunning catch

KKR vs CSK, IPL 2021 Phase 2

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are eyeing to stay alive and improve their chances of qualifying for the IPL 2021 playoffs. On the other hand, CSK are eyeing to climb back to the top of the IPL 2021 points table and dethrone Delhi Capitals.

READ | IPL 2021, RCB vs CSK: 'Mentor Singh Dhoni,' Parthiv Patel applauds MSD's leadership

Delhi Capitals currently have 16 points, while CSK are second with 14 points. If CSK manage to defeat KKR, MS Dhoni's side will once again reach the top due to a better net run rate. 

READ | IPL 2021: 'You need to bat a little more,' Gambhir wants Dhoni to change batting position

(Image: iplt20.com/Twitter)

Tags: IPL 2022, KKR vs CSK, MS Dhoni
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND