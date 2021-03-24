MS Dhoni's CSK Have One Important Question For Rahul Dravid Ahead Of Training For IPL 2021

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have already begun training for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. Several of their stars, including captain MS Dhoni, can be seen sweating it out at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. However, senior all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja is yet to join the CSK camp as he continues his stay at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

MS Dhoni in CSK team 2021 training sessions: watch video

Rahul Dravid-led NCA yet to provide Ravindra Jadeja injury update: CSK

Ravindra Jadeja is yet to recover from the thumb injury he sustained in Australia earlier this year. The all-rounder was omitted from the entirety of India’s home series against England. As of now, Jadeja is at the Rahul Dravid-led NCA to recover from his injury. Meanwhile, the IPL 2021 season is scheduled to commence from April 9 onwards in Chennai.

While speaking with InsideSport, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said that they “really don’t know” when Ravindra Jadeja will be joining them. He added that the veteran all-rounder must be released by the NCA first as he races against time to attain full fitness. Viswanathan confirmed that they will now be beginning their training camps in Mumbai from March 27 onwards and their coach Stephen Fleming has already reached the city.

Ravindra Jadeja IPL 2021

The Ravindra Jadeja IPL 2021 contract is worth â‚¹7 crores. One of the veterans of CSK, he has represented the franchise in their every seasonal campaign since 2012. Even last year, when CSK finished at seventh position, Jadeja was one of their standout performers with the bat. He scored 232 runs at a strike-rate of 171.85 and also picked up six wickets.

CSK team 2021 updates

On January 20, the CSK franchise retained 18 of their stars from the previous edition of the league. The following month, they further enhanced their squad with new additions in the form of Moeen Ali, Cheteshwar Pujara and uncapped Indian cricketers like Krishnappa Gowtham and C Hari Nishanth. Here is a list of all CSK players slated to participate in the upcoming IPL 2021 season.

MS Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif, Moeen Ali, Cheteshwar Pujara, Krishnappa Gowtham, C Hari Nishanth, Bhagath Varma and Harishankar Reddy.

CSK players schedule for IPL 2021

Image source: BCCI Twitter and IPLT20.COM