MS Dhoni's Dress Rehearsal In The Nets Ignites Fans Hopes Ahead Of Delhi Capitals Clash

It seems that Mahendra Singh Dhoni might be in the perfect frame of mind ahead of Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 season opener against Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

The fans will be looking forward to this clash with great enthusiasm as Mahi will be up against his successor Rishabh Pant who is DC's newly appointed captain. Prior to this high-voltage clash, MS Dhoni was seen trying to get into the groove and rediscover his rhythm during a net session.

MS Dhoni practices in nets as fans look forward to his signature Helicopter shot

Ahead of their first match of this season, CSK had posted a video where MSD was seen having a good time in the nets. The video starts with the 'Captain Cool' heading to the ground with his kitbag after which it's business as usual for him as he plays a wide range of cricketing shots and makes the ball disappear into the stands. However, what really stood out here was that he had kneeled down twice and still managed to clear the distance. The video ends with MS heading back and having some discussion with his 2007 T20 World Cup-winning teammate Robin Uthappa.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, the passionate fans came forward and urged 'Thala' to showcase more power-packed performances with the bat as they expressed their wish to see his trademark Helicopter shot. Here are some of the reactions.

Waiting for helicopter — roshan mukesh (@roshanmukesh27) April 10, 2021

THALAAAAAA ðŸ’›ðŸ’›ðŸ’› — Anukul Keny (@anukulkeny) April 10, 2021

Land the helicopter today ðŸšðŸšðŸšðŸšðŸ˜ŠðŸšðŸšðŸš — Aishwaryaban (@iamAiSwArCH) April 10, 2021

Thala is in incredible touch ðŸ’¥ — CSK LOYAL FC™ (@CSK_Zealots) April 10, 2021

CSK in IPL 2021

Meanwhile, CSK will be hoping to go all the way in the 2021 season. The 'Yellow Army' had a forgettable outing in the previous edition as they were the first team to be eliminated from the competition and at the same time, it was also the first time that the Chennai-based franchise did not make it to the playoffs of the marquee tournament since its inception in 2008.

