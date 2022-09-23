MS Dhoni's Epic Reply To Question On Running With Inzamam Ul-Haq Cracks Up The Audience

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni recently gave an epic reply to a query about running between the wickets with Pakistan's legendary batter Inzamam-ul-Haq. In an interview for Livfast, Dhoni said he would slow down when running with Inzamam-ul-Haq because if he didn't, getting run out was a foregone conclusion. Dhoni was asked what he would do if he had to run between the wickets with the former Pakistan captain.

What will Dhoni do if he is running between the wickets with Inzamam?

"It's important that I slow down if I'm running alongside Inzy bhai. If I don't slow down, run-out was then guaranteed to occur," Dhoni jokingly said.

Inzamam-ul-Haq, who represented Pakistan in 120 Tests, 378 ODIs, and one T20 International, was known for his poor running skills. Despite being a prolific batter, Inzamam was run out a whopping 40 times in his ODI career, which is the third highest for a player in the history of the format. Dhoni, on the other hand, was known for his incredible running skills as he had the ability to easily convert singles into doubles.

When will Dhoni retire from IPL?

Dhoni will next be seen in action during the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League. Dhoni has already stated that he will only retire after saying goodbye to his supporters in Chennai, therefore it is likely that he will captain Chennai Super Kings for the final time next year. Dhoni will have the opportunity to play in front of CSK supporters at Chepauk Stadium because the BCCI has hinted that the old home and away format may return to the IPL next season.

Dhoni's career

Dhoni played over 500 international matches for India and captained the team across all formats in a total of 331 matches. In the test format, MS Dhoni lead the team in 60 matches from 2008 to 2014. During that period India won 27 matches, lost 15 and secured draw in 15 matches. The former skipper scored a total of 4876 runs in 90 Test matches for the team in test cricket.

In his ODI career, Dhoni played 350 matches, and captained India in 199 matches. While leading the team he won 110 matches and suffered defeat in 74 matches in the ODI format. Despite coming lower down the order to bat, the former skipper scored 10773 runs, including 10 centuries and 73 fifties. In the T20I format, Dhoni scored 1617 runs in 98 matches.

Image: PTI/ICC