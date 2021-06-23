MS Dhoni's Glorious Advice For India To Defend 130 In CT 2013 Final Recalled By Fans

Indian fans are elated to celebrate the memory of Team India’s victory in the ICC Champions Trophy 2013 Final that took place between India and England on June 23, 2013. Team India’s victory in the Champions Trophy 2013 Final created history as MS Dhoni became the first captain in the history of cricket to complete a hat-trick of ICC trophies. However, the road to victory was challenging as the Indian team had to put their best foot forward to defend a meagre total in India vs England match.

MS Dhoni's advice to the Indian team for defending a low total

One of the fans has recalled the advice given by MS Dhoni to the Indian team which helped them defend a meagre total of 130 runs. Batting first, India had managed to get a score of 129 runs from their 20 overs. Virat Kohli registered the maximum runs from the Indian team after scoring 43 runs from 34 balls in India vs England final. In the post-match presentation, former England captain Nasser Hussain asked MS Dhoni about what he told his teammates when he had just 130 runs to defend.

MS Dhoni replied that he told his teammates to not look in the sky since God wasn’t coming to save them. Instead, he told them to play like a No.1 team and the rest became history. India managed to restrict the England team for a score of 124 runs and India won the match by 5 runs. MS Dhoni’s advice proved to be a crucial element in inspiring the team to defend such a low total against England. The International Cricket Council (ICC) acknowledged the milestone achieved by the former Indian captain while revisiting India’s memorable win in the Champions Trophy 2013 final.

Final moments of the Champions Trophy 2013 Final

The Champions Trophy Final proved to be a thriller match and the result went to the last over where England needed a six from the last ball to claim their Champions Trophy win. James Tredwell was on strike whereas R Ashwin was given the job to defend the runs from the other end. R Ashwin bowled a brilliant delivery after which James Tredwell was unable to play the ball. India won the final match and MS Dhoni created history by becoming the first captain in history to complete a hat-trick of ICC trophies.

India vs New Zealand live streaming details

As per WTC Final live streaming details, with Day 1 and Day 4 of the WTC Final washed out due to rain, June 23 will act as a Reserve Day to allow the remaining overs to be completed. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of India vs New Zealand live telecast in India and fans can tune into the array of Star Sports channels to watch the live coverage of the Test match. India vs New Zealand live streaming will be carried out by the Disney+ Hotstar platform and fans can tune in through their website or app.

Image Source: BCCI Twitter