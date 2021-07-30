MS Dhoni's Hair Cut Sets Internet On Fire; Here's How Fans Reacted To His Faux-hawk Look

MS Dhoni, former Indian Captain announced retirement from International cricket last year. The former Indian skipper has always been a trendsetter in terms of fashion sense and has given fans fashion goals to follow. His age is making no difference when it comes to branding or even styling.On Friday celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim shared pictures of MS Dhoni's latest haircut which set the internet on fire.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni's latest look

MS Dhoni's latest look is a cool faux-hawk cut along with the razor-sharp beard which is definitely going to be the most stylish look sported by the legendary India skipper. The new hairdo has definitely grabbed the attention of fans and they are loving it. This is not the first time that Dhoni's new look has garnered attention. Back in May a photo of Dhoni went viral on social media where the cricketer was seen donning a new look. In the photo, the legendary captain can be seen in a ‘salt and pepper’ look, playing with his pet dogs.

Fans react to CSK skipper's new look

💯💯💯💯 — Aravindh Sasvath (@Sasvat_Aravindh) July 30, 2021

MS Dhoni to return back in action

While MS Dhoni may be pulling off the fashion statement off the field, but the 40-year-old will be soon back in action when he leads CSK for the remaining matches of IPL 2021 which is scheduled dot take place in the UAE. The tournament was earlier halted due to cases of Coronavirus inside the bio bubble.

CSK were in the middle of an impressive season having won five of their seven matches to occupy the second spot in the IPL 2021 Points table. The performance at this year's edition comes after a poor show last year where the Men in Yellow finished second from the bottom . The second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 edition will begin with a "blockbuster clash" between defending champion Mumbai Indians and MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings. The Indian Premire League will re-start on September 19 with the final set to be played on October 15. Most of the 31 matches will be played in Dubai (13), followed by Sharjah (10) and Abu Dhabi (8).

Image: Aalim Hakim/ Instagram