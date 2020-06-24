MS Dhoni's Bike Would Be Interesting To Ride On: South African Broadcaster Barry Richards

India cricketer MS Dhoni's love for bikes is known to everyone. The former Indian captain never misses an opportunity riding his bikes and cars in his free time at his home in Ranchi. In the past, late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput who played the reel role of MS Dhoni in his biopic had revealed that the MS Dhoni bikes collection count was at 74 with the likes of the Ducati 1098, Kawasaki Ninja ZX14R, Harley Davidson Fatboy and the Yamaha YZF600 Thundercat in his possession.

Barry Richards impressed with the MS Dhoni bikes collection

The MS Dhoni bikes collection has recently impressed South African broadcaster, Barry Richards. In fact, Barry Richards wants MS Dhoni to give him a ride on his Harley Davidson. Barry Richards was in a conversation on Fan Play-Sports Ruler Inside Out with Baggs show where he said that MS Dhoni has got a lovely attitude to cricket. Barry Richards further said that he would like to know what MS Dhoni's interests outside of cricket. The former South Africa cricketer reckoned that he would ask MS Dhoni whether he can have a ride on his Harley Davidson.

Besides the MS Dhoni bikes, the cricketer was lauded by the Mahindra Group's chairman Anand Mahindra for buying his company's tractor recently for the purpose of organic farming at his farmhouse in Ranchi.

MS Dhoni has been one of the best captains India have had. The 38-year old is the only captain in the world to win all the three ICC Trophies (T20 World Cup 2007, ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 and Champions Trophy 2013). Barry Richards compared MS Dhoni to former England captain Mike Brearley and said that both Dhoni and Brearley had the ability to get the best out of their players.

Barry Richards opined that the captains of his era were a little bit different. They had less pressure from the media than they do today. He added that Mike Brearley was always a very impressive captain. Barry Richards also said that Brearley might not have been the best player but a very impressive captain. He got the best out of the players. So in his era, Brearley would probably be the best captain.

MS Dhoni net worth and other details

According to caknowledge.com, the MS Dhoni net worth figure is estimated to be ₹760 crore as of March 2020. This MS Dhoni net worth figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player. The aforementioned MS Dhoni net worth also includes his salary from Indian Premier League (IPL) with Chennai Super Kings.

MS Dhoni also earns money through numerous endorsement deals and through his various business ventures. The cricketer is the co-owner of a popular Hockey India League team Ranchi Rays. He also co-owns Chennaiyin FC, a football club from Indian Super League. Additionally, the esteemed wicketkeeper-batsman is associated in brand endorsement deals with Orient Electric, Snickers, Indigo Paints among several others.

MS Dhoni house

The 2011 World Cup-winning skipper also owns some ritzy houses. He likes investing in real estate and some of his biggest assets are his luxurious houses. Among his many real estates, he owns a 7-acre farmhouse on the Ring Road of Ranchi known as Kailashpati.

