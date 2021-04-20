MS Dhoni's Hilarious 2013 Tweet On Ravindra Jadeja Recalled By Fans After Win Over RR

Match 12 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 between the Chennai Super Kings and the Rajasthan Royals saw Ravindra Jadeja display a brilliant fielding performance by taking a total of 4 catches on the field. The Rajasthan Royals’ batsmen were in a fix as whenever they tried to take the aerial route to score, it seemed to find Ravindra Jadeja’s hands. After Ravindra Jadeja’s brilliant fielding display, an old tweet by MS Dhoni in 2013 is making the rounds on Twitter where the captain was seen describing a similar situation on the field.

Sir jadeja doesn't run to take the catch but the ball finds him and lands on his hand — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) April 9, 2013

The 8-year-old tweet by MS Dhoni seemed to fit in perfectly to describe Jadeja’s performance against RR. MS Dhoni, in the tweet, said that Jadeja doesn't need to run to catch the ball, instead, the ball finds his hand and lands on it. Fans wouldn’t be surprised to see Jadeja’s fielding performance as they have always experienced the all-rounder display his class and focus while in the field.

Influence of Ravindra Jadeja on the CSK vs RR scorecard

In the CSK vs RR scorecard, the Chennai Super Kings posted a score of 188 with the loss of 8 wickets. The Rajasthan Royals tried to find the aerial route for the ball to score runs but instead, it landed in the hands of Ravindra Jadeja every time. Due to the brilliant fielding display paired with the precise bowling, the Rajasthan Royals saw wickets falling at regular intervals and the Rajasthan Royals were restricted for 143 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja also claimed the wickets of Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris and Jaydev Unadkat through his catching which gave him a total of 4 catches in the match. He. He also took the wickets of heavy hitters like Jos Buttler and Shivam Dube with the ball in his hand giving 2 wickets to his name. The Ravindra Jadeja IPL 2021 stats have seen him take 6 catches so far.

Ravindra Jadeja stats in the IPL

In his entire IPL career, the Ravindra Jadeja stats in the fielding department has seen him claim a total of 74 catches in 187 matches. With the bat in his hand, the all-rounder has scored 2193 runs in 187 matches. With the ball, he has taken 116 wickets in 187 matches.

Chennai jump to 2nd place in the IPL 2021 points table

After defeating the Rajasthan Royals the Chennai Super Kings jumped to the second position on the IPL 2021 points table. This is the second consecutive victory of the CSK team. Fans would be eager to watch the same fielding experience in the next match and see whether the Ravindra Jadeja IPL 2021 season will see a more spectacular catching display.

Image Source: IPL Twitter