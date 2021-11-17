MS Dhoni's Image With Pet Parrot 'Honey' While Having Tea Is Breaking Internet; See Pics

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh (MS) Dhoni, who is well known to be an animal lover, was recently seen sharing a cute moment with his pet parrot, 'Honey.'

The CSK skipper has had an exhausting last few months in the United Arab Emirates, both in the IPL and then as a mentor for Team India in the T20 World Cup.

Sakshi Dhoni shares images of MS Dhoni with pet parrot

Sakshi Dhoni took to her official Instagram handle on Wednesday, November 17, to post two images of husband MS Dhoni, who can be seen spending time with his new pet parrot, while sipping a glass of tea. The CSK skipper can be seen posing for the images with 'Honey' sitting on his shoulders. The photo was shared with the captain: 'Mahi and his Honey #chaidates.' Soon after Sakshi's post went viral, CSK's Twitter handle also shared the same image of Dhoni with the caption: 'Chumma Kili,' where 'Kili' refers to parrot in Tamil.

MS Dhoni is known to be an animal lover

MS Dhoni's love for animals is not new as the former Indian captain already has four pet dogs by the names of Sam (a Belgian Malinois), Lilly and Gabbar (two white huskies), and Zoya (a Dutch Shepherd) at his Farmhouse in Ranchi. These animals are often spotted in Sakshi Dhoni's Instagram posts and stories, with some images of the same given below. Meanwhile, Captain cool had also added a horse by the name of 'Chetak' in May 2021 as seen in Sakshi's Instagram post below.

MS Dhoni's future as a player remains uncertain

MS Dhoni retired from international cricket last year and also featured in Team India's heartbreaking 2019 World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand. With there being no clarity on whether the CSK captain will feature in IPL 2022, his future as a player remains uncertain. If the 2021 IPL was indeed his last, he would end his career as a champion, as CSK won their fourth title this year. It remains to be seen if CSK will retain their legendary skipper, who has led them to all the titles they have won so far.