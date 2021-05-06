MS Dhoni's Latest IPL 2021 Gesture Is Set To Win Fans' Hearts; More Details Revealed

With the IPL 2021 postponed, players, staff members, as well as, commentators and all the personnel related to the tournament are leaving for their homes. However, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni has decided to stay back and has delayed his return to Ranchi. Here is more on this incredible gesture considering that CSK has some foreign players in IPL remaining in India as of now -

IPL 2021 postponed: MS Dhoni delays return to Ranchi, wants teammates & coaching start to depart first

According to multiple reports, Dhoni has opted to wait back in Delhi as he wants his teammates and coaching staff to depart first. The veteran stumper informed everyone at the franchise that he would be boarding the last flight. Reports further state that in a virtual meeting with his CSK teammates, Dhoni said that since the competition is taking place in India, the foreign players and support staff's safety should be prioritized so that they can return home.

Meanwhile, several members of the Chennai contingent including CSK team 2021 CEO Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach Lakshimpathy Balaji and their designated bus cleaner tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Subsequently, CSK's batting coach Michael Hussey COVID report also came back positive. On Wednesday, Australian cricket writer, Peter Lalor provided an update on the Michael Hussey Covid situation.

Lalor took to Twitter to inform fans that Hussey will be in isolation for 10 days. Michael Hussey has flu-like symptoms but has tested positive for Covid. Lalor further added that Hussey will be left behind while other players of the franchise will fly out. Commenting on the return of Australian players, Lalor also informed that the BCCI is committed to fly back Australian players from Sri Lanka or the Maldives into Australia through a charter flight.

Michael Hussey in isolation for 10 days, flu symptoms but Covid positive. He will be left behind when the others fly out and supported by franchise. — Peter Lalor (@plalor) May 5, 2021

CSK team 2021 IPL campaign

CSK had a dismal IPL 2020 campaign as they finished at the penultimate position in the points table, thus failing to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in their history. Much was expected from the Yellow Army coming into IPL 2021 as they had plugged the holes in their squad at the auction and also their batting mainstay Suresh Raina was returning to the fold after skipping IPL 2020 due to personal reason.

Chennai had a dream start to their IPL 2021 campiagn as they won five out of the seven games they played. The Men in Yellow dominated the opponents in almost all their wins. Their two defeats came against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. When the IPL was suspended, CSK were placed second in the IPL 2021 points table behind Delhi with 10 points to their name.

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM

