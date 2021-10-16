MS Dhoni's 'lungi Dance': Throwback To When CSK Skipper Outperformed All Opposition

Legendary Indian cricketer MS Dhoni guided his Indian Premier League(IPL) side Chennai Super Kings(CSK) to their fourth IPL trophy in fourteen seasons of the tournament by defeating Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR) in the IPL 2021 final on Friday. Amid the celebration by CSK, a video of skipper MS Dhoni grooving to the ‘lungi dance’ is all that fans needed to get reminded of Dhoni’s charisma in and off the field. Dhoni is known for endorsing many products since he joined the Indian team, with his estimated net worth standing over INR 785 crores.

In the video, MS Dhoni can be seen shooting a commercial advertisement video for the automotive brand, TVS. Dhoni is seen learning the steps from iconic Indian dancer Prabhu Deva, with both of them performing the Lungi Dance. TVS is one of the many brands endorsed by the legendary Indian captain, who is often seen promoting and advertising products on television and other mediums.

Watch the video of MS Dhoni doing Lungi Dance

CSK win 4th IPL title after beating KKR

On the IPL front, CSK defeated KKR by 27 runs and denied the Kolkata-based outfit their third title. However, KKR displayed an incredible fight, before falling short of 27 runs from the target set by CSK. Batting first after losing the toss, CSK amassed a high total of 192 runs in their first innings, courtesy of some brave batting performances from their batters. Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa gave CSK a strong start by hitting a partnership of more than 50 runs. As Gaikwad returned on the individual score of 32 runs off 27 balls, du Plessis continued his batting exploits along with veteran batter Robin Uthappa. Uthappa was adjourned lbw off the ball of Suni Narine after scoring 31 quickfire runs off 15 balls. Du Plessis along with Moeen Ali took the game forward for CSK and set KKR a target of 193 runs to chase. Du Plessis was awarded player of the match for his innings of 86 runs off 59 balls as Moeen Ali justified his role in the team by hitting 37 runs off 20 balls.

Chasing the target, KKR too had a strong start as they found themselves at 88/0 after 10 overs. However, CSK pacer Shardul Thakur dismissed two batters in the 11th over of the innings and started the batting collapse of KKR. KKR were reduced to 127/8 within the next six overs before finishing the match at 165/9. On being asked about his future as a CSK player during the post-match presentation, MS Dhoni hinted that he may play another season for the franchise by saying that he hasn’t left behind a legacy yet.

